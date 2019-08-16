



Brandi Cyrus still hasn’t identified her South African boyfriend, but she did show him off in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 15, as he visited her at home in Nashville.

“I finally stole him from South Africa!” the 32-year-old wrote, captioning a pic of him wrapping his arms around her. “Well at least for 3 weeks.”

Brandi mentioned the handsome fellow’s stateside visit in a recent episode of “Your Favorite Thing,” her podcast with Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams.

“Things are great,” she said on the podcast. “He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited.”

She also divulged how she and her South African beau keep their transcontinental romance going. “We have Skype sex,” she said. “Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school.”

Adams, 35, raved over Brandi’s Instagram post on Thursday. “Jesus Christ, he’s beautiful,” he wrote. Brandi responded: “You tryna steal my man???”

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, Adams’ fiancée, chimed in to comment on their bright smiles. “Frikkin Colgate commercial,” the 28-year-old quipped.

Other Bachelor Nation alums commented on the pic too: Lesley Anne Murphy wrote, “Yessssss see you two so soon,” and Vanessa Grimaldi adorned the upload with five double-heart emojis.

Brandi alluded to the romance on Instagram in March when she posted a photo of herself seated on a tree branch. “Missing sunny South Africa & the handsome guy that took this picture,” she captioned the snap.

And on May 26, her birthday, the Cyrus vs. Cyrus alum shared a photo of her boyfriend carrying her on his back. “Best birthday EVER!” she wrote.

Brandi’s latest Instagram post comes nearly a week after Us Weekly confirmed that her younger sister Miley Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage. Amid the breakup, Brandi and Miley traveled to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, who just separated from Brody Jenner and went on to show off plenty of PDA with Miley, 30, during the trip.

“There’s nothing I can really say,” Brandi said on the Tuesday, August 13, episode of her and Adams’ podcast, reflecting her sister’s split. “I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

