“My podcast worlds are colliding here,” Brandi’s cohost Wells Adams began on their “Your Favorite Thing” show on Tuesday, August 13. “I do this show with you and you’re the older sister of Miley and then I do with Steph Pratt, who’s on a TV show with Kaitlynn and it’s f—-king weird, man, and I don’t know how to deal with it.”

After Brandi joked that the Bachelor in Paradise bartender was “jealous” he wasn’t clued in on the situation, she addressed the breakup.

“It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell,” Brandi said. “There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

A rep for Miley confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and the Hunger Games alum split after nearly eight months of marriage. The news came the day after Miley and Carter, who recently split from ex Brody Jenner, were spotted packing on the PDA.

During the trip, Brandi recorded another podcast episode with Adams, noting that the group was trying to lay low.

“My sister’s having a really great time,” Brandi said on the August 6, episode. “So we’re going to try to keep it under wraps until we’re gone.”

According to an insider, Miley was the one to pull the plug on her marriage to Hemsworth, who has been spending time in Australia with his family since the news broke.

“Miley was the one who ended things with Liam. They haven’t been together for months,” the insider explained.

A second source added that the Disney alum “wanted to make her relationship with Liam work more than anything,” but is now focused on “work and being in a healthy place.”

