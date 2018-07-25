Alexis Ohanian gave the world husband goals for life when he whisked his wife, Serena Williams, away to Venice, Italy, because she wanted Italian food for dinner. But the Reddit cofounder doesn’t think he deserves any praise.

“I am far from the perfect partner,” Ohanian, 35, told Us Weekly at the Folgers pop-up event on Tuesday, July 24. “I think it’s really important, especially in a long-distance marriage . . . That you make the most out of the opportunities that you have.”

The entrepreneur acknowledged that he and the tennis legend, 36, have “means as a family” for spontaneous trips to Europe. But Ohanian thinks the smaller gestures matter more. “When I think of the most romantic things I’ve done for my wife, I actually think they’re the times when I was just there as a father to our baby, or as a husband,” the 1850 by Folgers ambassador revealed. “It doesn’t have to be the super extravagant trip to Rome or to Venice for Italy food. It just needs to be stepping up and being there, being a great partner.”

Ohanian would take a bullet for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and their 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia. “I really do understand Game of Thrones a lot better now, because I really instinctively get the idea that someone would do anything for their house,” he told Us. “I would do anything for my wife and child.”

The couple tied the knot in front of pals including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce in November 2017. At the time, Kardashian gushed about how the athlete had found her her perfect match.

“I’ve known Serena for so long and am so happy she’s found her prince,” Kardashian told Vogue at the nuptials. “From the moment she told me she met Alexis in Rome, it was like . . . she’s been so happy and has this light about her that is so special to see. You know it is so real. He makes her so happy and that just makes her friends happy.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

