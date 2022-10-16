Crisis averted. Following their public feud, GG Gharachedaghi confirmed that she and Lala Kent were on better terms after hashing out their issues.

“[We] hugged it out. We made up. I saw her at an event, and we spoke. It was great,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “I think it was a big miscommunication. I was expressing my feelings toward something [and] she had opposite feelings. [There were] different opinions but it doesn’t mean we have to be enemies.”

Gharachedaghi continued to praise the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, as “amazing,” adding that they had just crossed paths at the New York City fan event.

The Bravo personalities previously made headlines after Gharachedaghi slammed Kent’s decision to publicly discuss her split from Randall Emmett. The Give Them Lala author got engaged to the director, 51, in 2018 after they went public with their relationship earlier that year. The former couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Ocean, called it quits in fall 2021 amid cheating rumors.

Shortly after the breakup, Kent addressed her decision to be candid about the major life change on social media.

“There are so many times where people are sending me messages about what I’m choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” she told Page Six in December 2021. “That is my job as her mother, to create that for her, so when she goes out and it’s time for her to find a partner, or it’s time for her to raise a son, that she knows what values a man should possess.”

In response to the Utah native’s claims that Emmett was unfaithful, Gharachedaghi commented on the outlet’s Instagram post, writing, “If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?”

One month later, the beauty mogul said it was “inappropriate” of Gharachedaghi to weigh in on her personal life. “She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Kent shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “As someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a [second to] pause and have compassion. I just thought after [the split] I don’t need the negativity.”

Gharachedaghi, for her part, later invited Emmett on her podcast to break his silence on the split.

“She’s the mother of my child. No matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” the Florida native said in March while discussing his reaction to Kent’s cheating claims. “At the end of the day, I am not that comfortable in this whole thing, but the truth is that I just have to always look at the big picture.”

At the time, Emmett revealed how his ex-fiancée’s comments have affected him “emotionally.”

“We are given a blessing and, unfortunately, no one is perfect. Sometimes we think everyone should be perfect and we have to be forgiving. And we all have made mistakes. Not everybody owns all of their mistakes,” he added. “I am working to provide for my family and my children every day. At the end of the day, I just try to keep my head up and hope that eventually that stuff subsides, and people move on to something else.”

The film producer continued: “I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi