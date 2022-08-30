Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has entered the chat! The Shahs of Sunset star threw shade at Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ recent hookup after feuding with their costar Lala Kent.

The former reality star, 40, weighed in on the Vanderpump Rules cast drama earlier this month, commenting on Reality Blurb’s Instagram post about the fling.

“And here they are worried about me minding their friend’s business,” Gharachedaghi wrote at the time. “At least I’m not hooking up with my friend’s ex’s. OK, bye.”

The Los Angeles native’s eyebrow-raising remarks came days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Leviss, 27, and Schwartz, 39, were spotted getting cozy in Cancun, Mexico, while attending Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding on Tuesday, August 23.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an insider exclusively told Us on Friday, August 26, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

The Tom Tom cofounder, who split from Katie Maloney in March, was one of Davies’ groomsmen during the tropical nuptials. Leviss, for her part, was a bridesmaid alongside Bravo costar Ariana Madix.

The California native is also single after splitting from James Kennedy in December 2021. She briefly romanced another Vanderpump Rules star, Peter Madrigal, ahead of her dalliance with Schwartz.

“We have gone on a few dates,” Leviss exclusively told Us in July of the casual connection. “He asked me out after my breakup with James, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now.”

Schwartz and Leviss previously sparked romance rumors in April after fans thought they shared a kiss at Coachella. The Minnesota native, however, shut down the speculation that same month, revealing via social media that he “wasn’t at Coachella.”

When it comes to Gharachedaghi, this isn’t the first time that she has added her two cents on drama surrounding the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

In December 2021, the Loyola Marymount alum called out Kent, 31, for publicly discussing her split from Randall Emmett. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host and the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer, 51, called it quits in fall of that year after Kent hinted that her ex-fiancé had cheated on her.

The following month, the Utah native revealed that she thought it was “inappropriate” that Gharachedaghi commented on her personal life. “She knows nothing about what is going on and how deep and dark and disgusting everything is,” Kent, who shares 17-month-old daughter Ocean with Emmett, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The feud continued after Gharachedaghi, who is a single mom of 2-year-old son Elijah, asked Emmett to be on her podcast in March. The producer, however, chose to take the high road when asked about his ex.

“I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child,” the Florida native said at the time. “I just can’t do it. No matter what is said about me.”