Under the sea! Lala Kent rang in her daughter Ocean’s 1st birthday with help from her Vanderpump Rules cast.

“A little taste of O’s birthday party over the weekend,” the reality star, 31, captioned party pics via Instagram Stories on Monday, March 14.

After showing off her baby girl’s shell cake, Ariel outfit, ball pit and bounce house, the Utah native posted a photo of Ocean smiling alongside Stassi Schroeder’s crying daughter, Hartford, Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer, and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz. “Last one I promise,” the Bravo personally captioned the social media upload. “This one kills me.”

Cartwright, 33, reposted the photo, writing, “Ocean’s party was soooo adorable. We love you sweet girl!”

Kent welcomed her daughter with Randall Emmett in March 2021, splitting from the producer, 50, five months later amid cheating allegations.

Ocean has given the Give Them Lala author “strength,” she told Melissa Gorga during a December 2021 “On Display” podcast episode.

“This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily,” Kent explained at the time. “Just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family and him knowing the life that he was living behind my back and him feeling safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into this world is hard.”

On Wednesday, March 9, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator slammed her ex for frequently posting pictures with their daughter via Instagram.

“It’s gross,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host wrote on her Story last week. “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing. But we all see it for what it is. The problem (one of many) with narc[issists] is even though we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are. It’s scary.”

Emmett was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017, and the former couple share daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8. The exes’ coparenting dynamic has not always been “smooth,” the Florida native told Teddi Mellencamp in January 2020.

“Coparenting obviously is the most important thing when you have children and they’re a product of a divorce,” the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cocreator said during a “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast episode at the time. “Lala Kent, God bless her soul, has taken on that role of stepmother with a vigor and passion and with love.”

