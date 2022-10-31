Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Throws Shade at James Kennedy After BravoCon

A spooky Bravo crossover. While celebrating Halloween, Kathryn Dennis took the opportunity to throw some major shade at James Kennedy for his controversial BravoCon comments.

“Goth for the first time since 7th grade. More importantly the 3 of us are single at the same time, for the first time 😈 eat your heart out @itsjameskennedy,” the Southern Charm star, 31, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her, Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green dressed up on Sunday, October 30.

Kennedy’s Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent showed her support for the trio, replying, “🤤👏.”

Meanwhile, Green, 27, used a Mean Girls reference in the comments section, adding, “‘The one day of the year you can dress as a complete slut and no other girl can say anything else about it.'”

Dennis’ social media upload comes after Kennedy, 31, caught backlash for saying there were no “pretty girls” on Southern Charm during a BravoCon after party earlier this month. When the two shows united for a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen crossover, the professional DJ addressed the rumored comments.

“First of all, I was mistaking shows because obviously there’s a lot of pretty girls on the show,” the U.K. native said on Watch What Happens Live: Charming House Rules taping, which the cast of Summer House also joined.

In response, Andy Cohen questioned what show the former SUR employee meant to reference. Kennedy, for his part, added, “That’s not what I’m doing — but I take it back too.”

After the taping, Green took to social media to poke fun at the musician during his AfterDark party set, writing via Instagram Stories, “@ItsJamesKennedy ‘Hey Alexa … next.’ Love, the ugly girls from Southern Charm.”

Green also used her time at the New York City fan event to address her relationship status with Shep Rose. The pair, who started dating in 2020, hit a rough patch while filming season 8 and called it quits once cameras stopped rolling.

“We had a conversation when we first separated where I was like, ‘Here’s some things I want you [to work on]. I’m gonna try to push you, drive you and challenge you to do these things.’ And I found out he was doing quite the opposite,” the clinical assistant exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “So that in itself was just a turn off for me.”

She added: “I am definitely dating myself. I know people say that, but I think I’m asexual at the moment.”

Rose, 42, however, revealed he was still dealing with the split. “[I will] always be in love with her,” the South Caroline native admitted to Us at BravoCon. “That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know.”

The businessman noted his plans to continue to support his ex-girlfriend, saying, “I will root for her for the rest of her life. And I will do anything on Earth to make sure that she’s happy.”