Taylor Ann Green Shades James Kennedy After Diss About ‘Southern Charm’ Girls’ Looks

By

Crossover drama! As the casts of Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules partied together at BravoCon, things got awkward.

Southern Charm’s Olivia, Austen and Shep, Taylor Spark Hookup Speculation

Read article

James Kennedy was in the hot seat during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping on Saturday, October 15, when Andy Cohen asked about Page Six’s report that the 30-year-old DJ was overheard saying there were no “pretty girls” on the Charleston-based series the night before. James also allegedly said he “doesn’t get why people think” Shep Rose is “cute.”

“First of all, I was mistaking shows because obviously there’s a lot of pretty girls on the show,” the former SUR employee said at the Manhattan Center during the Watch What Happens Live: Charming House Rules taping as the crowd booed.

Taylor Shades James Kennedy After Diss About ‘Southern Charm’ Girls' Looks
Taylor Ann Green and James Kennedy. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

When the host fired back, “What show were you talking about?” James responded, “That’s not what I’m doing — but I take it back too.”

Feuds! Split Updates! Premiere Dates! Biggest Revelations From BravoCon 2022

Read article

He then addressed his comment about Shep.

“Shep, how old are you?” James asked, to which the Average Expectations author responded 43.

“Right, and I mean …” the “Top Man” performer continued as the crowd started to cheer. “There’s a lot of old ladies in the crowd too, then, apparently.”

Shep was taken aback. “Hey!” he said as Cohen added, “That’s not going to play [well].”

Crossover Alert! Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows

Read article

After the taping, Shep’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green threw shade at James during his set at the AfterDark party, writing via Instagram Stories: “@ItsJamesKennedy ‘Hey Alexa … next.’ Love, the ugly girls from Southern Charm.”

Southern Charm also stars Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Naomie Olindo, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen. During the show’s panel on Sunday, October 16, it was implied that former couples Shep and Taylor and Austen and Olivia were cuddling up during the weekend.

“Shep, where were you this morning?” Olivia teased after Shep tried to get details about her and Austen.

Craig summed it up when he declared: “BravoCon is for lovers!”

Watch What Happens Live: Charming House Rules airs on Bravo Thursday, October 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

