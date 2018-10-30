All dogs go to heaven. Jax Taylor has asked fans to send their love and support to Brittany Cartwright after her family dog passed away.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, October 29, to share a photo of his fiancée embracing her pooch. “My baby lost her baby yesterday.. Brittany’s little girl Maci Grace was sent to heaven yesterday after a long 17 years with her momma. Please let Britt know you are thinking of her, we all know how much she loves animals/especially her own and will do anything for them, so this has been really tough for her,” he captioned the shot. “I love you baby and so did Maci, you will see her again one day I promise.”

Cartwright, 29, also penned a sweet tribute to the pup on Instagram on Sunday, October 28. “After being my best friend and getting me through some of the toughest times we had to say goodbye to Maci today after 17 AMAZING years. This little girl is family not just our pet, and I am so so lucky I got to be her momma for all of these amazing years,” she wrote alongside a photo with Maci. “Today is very hard, I wish I could have been there to say goodbye but I will see my baby girl again one day on that gorgeous rainbow bridge.”

Over the weekend, Taylor and Cartwright — who got engaged in June — celebrated their engagement in Cabo, Mexico, with their castmates.

The reality TV star — who shares pups Kingsley and Monroe with Taylor — has been keeping busy amid the passing of her beloved animal. On Monday, October 29, she shared a clip to Instagram Story showing her working out on the treadmill that she captioned “Wedding Prepping” — and a day later, she and her love visited Disney.

