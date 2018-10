Humans don’t get to have all the trick-or-treating fun this October 31. Mobile dog-walking app Wag! recently hosted a canine Halloween costume contest and received countless creative submissions — including a Pennywise, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg and multiple Beyoncés and Princes.

Olivia Munn, a Wag! investor and a pet parent herself, will choose the top three winners this weekend. And in the meantime, check out some of the highlights in this photo gallery.