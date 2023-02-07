Still holding a grudge? Stassi Schroeder‘s husband, Beau Clark, seemingly threw some subtle shade at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright nearly a year after the initial wedding drama between the two couples.

“The last of Hartford’s documents for the Italian government are finished and sent in. So hopefully we’ll get her citizenship papers and passport in a couple months,” Clark, 42, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 4, referring to 2-year-old daughter Hartford. “But let’s be real. Romans take three hour lunch breaks. So we might see it next year!”

He added a laughing emoji and then dropped the subtle dig: ​”It’s not like in the U.S. where getting a kids passport only takes a month or two.”

Taylor, 43, and Cartwright, 34, previously made headlines after they allegedly ditched Clark and 34-year-old Schroeder’s May 2022 nuptials in Italy.

Clark and Schroeder claimed they’d heard their former Vanderpump Rules costars had no plans to attend weeks prior to the wedding after insisting they were attending.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” the bride explained on their Patreon podcast later that month. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums said that there were issues with son Cruz‘s passport.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” Cartwright said on “Betches Moms” podcast the following month. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together.”

The Kentucky native insisted that the family was “literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute.”

Weeks later, Cartwright further explained why they weren’t at the wedding.

“I should have planned better on like Cruz’s passport and stuff, but everything was so backed up. It was poor planning on my part, but it was so hard to get that passport,” she said on Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans,” in July 2022.

That same month, Jax took to his Instagram Story, where he confirmed he’d finally received Cruz’s passport after supposedly having it expedited for Stassi and Beau’s wedding months prior.

The couples have not made up since their initial feud.

“I don’t think my podcast helped, to be honest,” Shay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 in October. “The goal of doing that podcast was to just tell Brittany’s side and I thought, you know, ‘Stassi, you’ll hear this. Like, it’ll fix everything.’ And it totally backfired on us. So, [their relationship is] still where it left off.”