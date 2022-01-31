New Guy? Lala Kent Goes on Group Date With Man Who Looks Like ‘Superman’

Back in the game! Lala Kent dished on her first romantic outing after splitting from fiancé Randall Emmett last year.

“I’m going to spill a secret, I have a date tomorrow night,” the 31-year-old TV personality revealed during an Amazon Live appearance on Friday, January 28. “It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

The Vanderpump Rules star described the mystery man as “fine,” before sharing a few more details about her new suitor.

“I will say this, he is very tall. He is built — like Superman and has a lot of tattoos. And I like that. And he’s gentle,” Kent continued. “I’m very excited! If he’s watching this Amazon Live, I am going to crawl in a hole.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host has been vocal about her hesitation to start dating after news broke in November 2021 that she and Emmett, 50, called off their three-year engagement.

Us Weekly confirmed on November 3 that the duo parted ways one month after Kent sparked split speculation by wiping the producer from her social media platforms.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting the Midnight in the Switchgrass director has been “trying to win her back.”

The pair, who share 10-month-old daughter Ocean, called it quits shortly after Emmett was spotted in October 2021 with two women at a hotel in Nashville. Kent later revealed that once she learned about the Nashville girls, she decided to switch her tattoo from “Rand” to “bRand new” and move forward without Emmett.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what,” the Utah native said on a December 2021 episode of her podcast. “What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in.”

She didn’t go into too many details about Emmett’s alleged affair, but Kent did say that there was a turning point that led her to say goodbye for good. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,’” the Bravo star added. “I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.'”

Kent has since alleged that she believes Emmett was unfaithful more than once. He has yet to comment on the allegations.

Earlier this month, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder confirmed that she was starting to dip her toe in the dating pool by sliding into a man’s DMs.

“You know, it felt strange because I don’t slide in the DM,” she said on the January 5 episode of her podcast. “Like, I slid in the DM when I was, like, drinking and, like, young, but I haven’t slid into the DM and I don’t even know if I have game anymore.”

The bestselling author concluded: “It has less to do with the dude and more with the fact that I re-popped my DM cherry, and I think that is something to celebrate.”