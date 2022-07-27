Tough act to follow! Tom Sandoval said he makes “bigger” music than his Vanderpump Rules costars — literally.

“I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” Sandoval, 39, told Page Six on Saturday, July 23, after his cover band’s latest performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.

“Obviously, Lala, James, Scheana … they’ve done more original music. Look, I’m on a reality show, let’s be real,” the Missouri native said, referring to his Bravo costars Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Scheana Shay, who have each released their own tracks over the years.

The reality TV personality continued, “Me coming in and having people come out and want to listen to, like, 12 original tracks by me? Is that really a draw? Do I really even want to put people through that?”

Sandoval also sang the praises of his girlfriend and Vanderpump Rules costar, Ariana Madix. “Ariana has an incredible voice, really good,” he gushed. “Like, she can sing nearly anything. She’s so f—king good.”

The duo confirmed their relationship during the Bravo show’s season 2 reunion in February 2014. Their past had previously been a topic of conversation on the reality series when the TomTom partner was still dating Kristen Doute. The Stryx co-owner gave Ariana, 37, a birthday shout-out in June via Instagram.

“Happy birthday my love, my queen, my best friend,” he captioned a carousel of photos and videos of the Fancy AF Cocktails author. “Myself and the world are so lucky to have u! I love u, Dumplin.”

Cameras have already begun rolling for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. All the season 9 cast members are reportedly returning including Sandoval, Ariana, Lala, Scheana, James, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett and Raquel Leviss.

In February, Scheana teased that her and Brock’s wedding, which is scheduled for August, might make it onto the new season.

“We don’t know anything about next season yet, but if this happens to fall in the timeline of filming then absolutely. We would welcome [it],” the “Good as Gold” singer told Us Weekly at the time. Her 2014 nuptials to ex-husband Michael Shay were documented in season 3 of the series. The former couple finalized their divorce in April 2017.

Scheana and Brock welcomed their daughter Summer in April 2021. In February, the “Better Without You” singer told Us that she is looking forward to getting to change her last name after saying “I do.”

“I don’t know how soon we’ll get that whole process going, but that is, like, one of the main reasons. I mean, I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going,” she explained.

The reality star continued, “I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty.”

