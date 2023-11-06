Teresa Giudice said the “chapter’s closed” with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga — and some Bravo fans were not here for it.

“Listen, my parents are not here anymore,” Teresa, 51, told Real Housewives of New Jersey fans during the show’s BravoCon panel on Sunday, November 5. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

Teresa seemed unbothered as she was booed for her answer — and at other points — during the RHONJ panel, which was split into two parts with half the cast taking the BravoCon stage on Saturday, November 4, and the other half on Sunday.

Two days before her panel, Teresa shared similar sentiments when speaking exclusively with Us Weekly during BravoCon’s first day on Friday, November 3.

“I don’t even want to comment on it,” Teresa said about the feud with Joe, 49, and Melissa, 44. “It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

Tensions appeared to be high between the RHONJ cast all weekend, especially as filming of the show’s 14th season recently came to an end. Teresa, for her part, reportedly didn’t speak to or interact with the Gorgas for the entire time they were filming the upcoming episodes.

“I mean, I wouldn’t say [it’s] easier,” Teresa told Us of filming with Melissa and Joe while not speaking. “You have to watch it because it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s always about that.’ Let’s see what happens, [and] God willing, there’ll be next year, but yeah. So, you have to watch the season to see.”

A source told Us in September that Teresa and Melissa were keeping their distance while filming the show.

“Melissa is open to filming and talking with Teresa on camera, but Teresa is not,” the insider shared. “Producers are trying to capture other stories.”

While Teresa has been on RHONJ since season 1, Joe and Melissa joined the cast during season 3. Immediately, there was obvious tension between the siblings and their respective families. The season 3 premiere in 2011 showed an altercation between Joe and Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, proving how deep the feud actually went.

Since then, Teresa and the Gorgas have experienced many ups and downs in their relationship. There have been years where they’re one big happy family, but the times of solace never last long before another fight arises.

When it came to the second part of RHONJ’s BravoCon panel on Sunday, Teresa’s feud with her brother and sister-in-law wasn’t the only topic of conversation. At one point, the OG New Jersey Housewife was asked whether she would be returning to RHONJ in the future.

After the season 13 reunion in June, rumors swirled that either Teresa or Melissa would leave the show. While they both returned to film season 14, Teresa made it clear on Sunday that there’s no end in sight for her tenure as a Housewife.

“I’m not leaving till Bravo fires me,” she declared.