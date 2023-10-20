Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

“Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate too,” the insider shared, adding that Jennfier allegedly pushed Danielle. “They are likely going to face some sort of long-term suspension.”

Jennifer allegedly had some light “bleeding” after the filmed altercation, which led to the Bravo stars’ brief suspension from filming.

Days after the incident, Us confirmed that they were “cleared” to film the show once again,” a separate source shared, noting they both got “written warnings.” The insider added, “Both women were spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions.”

Following Danielle and Jennifer’s altercation, “Bravo released new rules about physical altercations the day after the fight,” the initial source shared. However, a second source noted that the physical altercation guidelines were set to be released before the drama.

These aren’t the only two women who have gone after each other on Bravo over the years. Keep scrolling to see which other Real Housewives franchise stars have experienced a physical altercation on camera: