Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Real Housewives Who Were Involved in Physical Altercations on the Show

By
‘Real Housewives’ Stars Who Were Involved in Physical Altercations on the Show
11
Danielle Cabral, Lisa Vanderpump, Kenya Moore, Jennifer AydinBravo(4)

Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

“Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate too,” the insider shared, adding that Jennfier allegedly pushed Danielle. “They are likely going to face some sort of long-term suspension.”

Jennifer allegedly had some light “bleeding” after the filmed altercation, which led to the Bravo stars’ brief suspension from filming.

Days after the incident, Us confirmed that they were “cleared” to film the show once again,” a separate source shared, noting they both got “written warnings.” The insider added, “Both women were spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions.”

Following Danielle and Jennifer’s altercation, “Bravo released new rules about physical altercations the day after the fight,” the initial source shared. However, a second source noted that the physical altercation guidelines were set to be released before the drama.

These aren’t the only two women who have gone after each other on Bravo over the years. Keep scrolling to see which other Real Housewives franchise stars have experienced a physical altercation on camera:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Adriana De Moura
Brandi Glanville bio

Brandi Glanville
1277406197dina 206

Danielle Staub

Jennifer Aydin

Joanna Krupa

Kenya Moore

Kim Richards
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Georgia Mansion Will No Longer Face Auction After Foreclosure News

Kim Zolciak

Kristen Taekman
1292019479bio kyle richards 206

Kyle Richards
Lisa Rinna RHOBH The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dramatic Reunion

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Vanderpump

Margaret Josephs

Monique Samuels

Porsha Williams
Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer: What’s in My Bag?

Ramona Singer

Sheree Whitfield

Real Housewives of Potomac
RHOA bio PIC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
RHOBH Bio

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

The Real Housewives of Miami
1280433344_nj 402

The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Bio The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City
Bio - real housewives of orange county

The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Real Housewives of Potomac

More Stories