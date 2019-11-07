



It’s the bond that will never be sewn back together. Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub have been at odds for years, but every feud must include a makeup eventually, right? Not in this case.

“Never. That ship has sailed and sunk,” Josephs, 52, exclusively tells Us Weekly in the latest issue, on newsstands now.

During the trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Staub, 57, makes a claim that Josephs is the reason she and Marty Caffrey were getting a divorce — something Josephs finds to be a joke.

“That’s actually laughable. Well considering we weren’t speaking and that marriage lasted for eight weeks … I don’t know how that was my fault,” the Macbeth Collection designer says. “I’ll just say, if she can’t hold it together, 21-time loser, I don’t know how I could have been the cause of it.”

That said, Josephs still has some others on her side.

“Melissa [Gorga] and Jackie [Goldschneider] are always team Marge and I’m very close with Dolores as well,” she explains. “Dolores [Catania] is always great and she always has great words of wisdom. I think all the girls, at any given moment, we’re all close. We all have each other’s backs at different times. It depends on what the subject is. That’s really what it is. I think any different circumstance that comes up, whatever’s right is right. I always stand by what’s right. … I just think we’re all a tight-knit crew. We’re explosive when we get mad at each other. We love hard and fight hard.”

One person she is standing by is Teresa Giudice, revealing to Us that she would never judge the situation Giudice is going through with Joe Giudice — even if she cheated.

“They’re rumors, but I wouldn’t blame her,” Josephs says. “I mean, everything’s circumstantial. I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, and I am the last person to judge anybody cheating, considering the way I met my husband. And that’s what I stand by.”

Despite anything that happens, Giudice, 47, can depend on her costar: “She knows that I always stand by her, and I’m always thinking of her and the girls and just being supportive for her. Whatever she needs from me, emotional support, anything. Anything she would ever need from me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown