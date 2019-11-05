



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s a Bravo crossover we never knew we needed. During the Wednesday, November 6, episode of Cash Cab, two best friends are shocked when they enter a taxi in New York City and find out they’re on Cash Cab.

When they get in, they crack up. “I watch Cash Cab all the f–king time, I’m really excited,” one of the girls say. Her friend adds, “We’re not that smart. Should we get out?”

The women then reveal they’ve been friends forever — but they get interrupted with Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Margaret Josephs opens the door and yells, “Is this cab going to New Jersey?”

Josephs, 52, is of course, promoting the upcoming season 10 of RHONJ. On this season, Danielle Staub and Josephs will continue to butt heads and tensions may be rising with Teresa Giudice.

“I think there’s a lot of love between Teresa and me, but sometimes I feel we don’t see eye to eye on certain people and I think that gets in the middle of us,” the designer told Us exclusively. I mean there’s definitely deep love between Teresa and I. And we’re bonded but sometimes we don’t see eye to eye on the same people, and Teresa doesn’t like to be told what to do. So I think that’s what gets in the middle of it.”

Additionally, she promises the drama will be more intense than ever.

“I would say ‘maniacal’ is a word,” the Macbeth Collection founder says of the upcoming season. “It’s fantastic, authentic and maniacal. That’s what makes it a little bit different.”

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. ET and Joseph’s episode of Cash Cab will air at at 11:30 p.m. ET.