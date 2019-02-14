The shade is real! Margaret Josephs dissed her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Danielle Staub’s short-lived four-month marriage to Marty Caffrey.

Josephs, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Women’s Day Red Dress Awards in New York City on Tuesday, February 12, that she “can’t imagine who would want to” marry Staub, 56, after her tumultuous split from Caffrey, 66.

“Like I’ve said before, he’d have to be 90 and one foot on the banana peel,” quipped the fashion designer, who has famously feuded with Staub on their Bravo show through the years. Josephs, who has a “non-existent” relationship with her costar, added: “I just think we came to a crossroads and we’re very different people. I just decided this is not someone I want in my life.”

Josephs’ remarks come weeks after a source exclusively told Us that Staub’s divorce from Caffrey is “rapidly coming to a conclusion,” although the estranged pair still live together “in different parts” of their Englewood, New Jersey home.

The Naked Truth: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewife of New Jersey author split from the businessman in September 2018, four months after Us revealed that they tied the knot in the Bahamas.

Their divorce has been far from amicable, as Staub filed a temporary restraining order against Caffrey in August 2018 after he allegedly “disabled the garage door so it wouldn’t work when she pulled up.” She also claimed he physically and verbally abused her, filing a second restraining order to protect herself and her two daughters with ex-husband Thomas Staub.

Caffrey denied his ex’s accusations in December, and one month later, he filed his own restraining order against her because of “her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him.”

Staub’s rep then told Us that Caffrey’s filing wasn’t warranted and his “time would be much better spent trying to settle the divorce so both parties can move on and put an end to this.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

