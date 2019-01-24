Common ground. Danielle Staub and her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, are close to finalizing their divorce as they continue living together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, and Caffrey, 66, are living “in different parts” of their Englewood, New Jersey estate, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[They’re] not really communicating that much and just, you know, staying out of each other’s hairs.”

Staub and Caffrey’s divorce is “rapidly coming to a conclusion” and will “be done in a matter of weeks,” the source adds of the pair, who split in September 2018 after four months of marriage.

The Bravo star’s divorce from Caffrey hasn’t been easy. Back in August 2018, she filed a temporary restraining order against him and claimed he “disabled the garage door so it wouldn’t work when she pulled up.” She also accused him of both physical and verbal abuse and filed a second restraining order to protect herself and daughters Christine and Jillian, who she shares with ex-husband Thomas Staub.

Caffrey denied the allegations in December, exclusively telling Us that Staub’s claims are not “accurate or even close to the truth.” One month later, a source told Us that he filed his own restraining order against Staub because of “her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him.”

The reality star’s rep then slammed Caffrey’s filing and told Us, “Marty’s time would be much better spent trying to settle the divorce so both parties can move on and put an end to this.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Staub for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!