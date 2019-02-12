Danielle Staub vs. the whole gang? That’s what it looks like on the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 finale. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Teresa Giudice sits outside with Danielle, 56, and lets her know that people aren’t really happy with her.

“You know, the girls inside were saying every time you are around there’s always drama. They’re like, ‘Don’t bring her around us. She’s just toxic,’” Teresa, 46, reveals to an annoyed Danielle. The Naked Truth author is ready with a response: “I know what toxic is and that’s Margaret Josephs.”

Inside, Melissa Gorga points out to Margaret that Danielle and Teresa are talking – and Margaret seemingly gives her permission.

“No one said Teresa can’t hang out with Danielle, I’m just saying she tries to split the group and it’s uncomfortable for us to be together,” she tells Melissa. However, it’s about to get even more uncomfortable once she gets wind of what Danielle is saying outside.

“Margaret Josephs is nothing but a manipulative bitch,” Danielle tells Teresa. “She’s the toxicity in the group and if everyone wants to sip that Kool-Aid and keep getting drunk on it, let them. You know who I am. You know what I’m about, and you are Teresa Giudice, you don’t let anyone tell you what to do.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Danielle admitted that she was truly “disappointed” by the falling out she had with Margaret. “I was heartbroken about Margaret … I really loved her. I really did,” she revealed in January, adding that through her rocky relationship with estranged husband Marty Caffrey, Teresa has been the most supportive.

“She’s all day, every day, and checks in on me before I go to bed and when I wake up,” she revealed. “We support one another, but I have to say it’s Teresa hands down.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 finale airs on Bravo Wednesday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

