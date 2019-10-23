



No more namaste! The Real Housewives of New Jersey is coming back for its 10th season on November 6, and Bravo offered fans a sneak peek of the opening title sequence on Tuesday, October 22.

The new intro starts with a taunt from “Marge-in-Charge” Margaret Josephs, the so-called powerhouse in pigtails. “If you can’t take the truth, sue me,” Joseph, 52, says.

Jennifer Aydin’s new tagline references her marriage to plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin. “As I always say, plastic makes perfect,” the 42-year-old quips.

Melissa Gorga, meanwhile, puts a new spin on an immortal line from Snow White. “Mirror, mirror, on the wall,” she says. “I don’t think I look 40 at all.”

For her tagline, Jackie Goldschneider cracks wise about being the mother of two sets of twins. “Don’t let the minivan fool you,” she says in the sequence. “This mom won’t roll over for anyone.”

Dolores Catania’s tagline is an ode to women from the Garden State: “Behind every strong man is a stronger Jersey girl.”

And Teresa Giudice offers a warning, saying, “If you rub me the wrong way, there will be no more namaste.”

Bravo previously released a season 10 synopsis hyping up the drama to come, starting with Teresa and Joe Giudice’s battle against his deportation.

“As Teresa prepares herself and her daughters for her husband’s future, she simultaneously is faced with cheating rumors and lingering tension within the group,” the tease reads. “Melissa is on the brink of celebrating her 40th birthday, and while her career is booming, she still thinks one thing is missing from her perfect family. Margaret is forced to revisit repercussions from a legal battle while struggling with her mother’s decision to start a new chapter. And a jab at Teresa’s alleged affair leads to new tension among the ladies. Dolores questions her future with [boyfriend] David [Principe] and must make the ultimate decision about their relationship.”

The synopsis continues: “Meanwhile, after a heated argument with Jackie, the women are forced to pick sides. Jackie opens up to her friends and family about her eating disorder in hopes to become an advocate for others. With her newfound sense of self, she learns to advocate for herself amongst the other ladies. Jennifer undergoes a major physical transformation that has her feeling as confident as ever; but with family drama and a feud between her and Jackie, she is left feeling rattled. Freshly divorced Danielle [Staub] continues to clash with Margaret, putting her relationship with Teresa on the chopping block.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

