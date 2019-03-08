Giving her two cents. Jacqueline Laurita has some tough love for her former Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Teresa Giudice.

The 46-year-old reality star made headlines in January when she revealed during the Real Housewives season 9 reunion taping that she and her husband, Joe Giudice, will “go our separate ways” if he is deported to his native Italy.

Teresa explained her reasoning in a sneak peek of the reunion, which was released earlier this week. “I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,’” she told host Andy Cohen. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

She noted that the couple’s children — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9 — have “been through so much already.”

Teresa added: “I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it. You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

Joe was ordered in October 2018 to be deported to Italy. He filed an appeal in November in hopes to avoid the move. The businessman, 46, is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

In February, Teresa was spotted holding hands with Blake Schreck, a realtor who is 20 years younger than her. The two continued to spend time together in Miami. She also stepped out without her wedding ring on Thursday, March 7.

The Standing Strong author and Laurita, 48, turned from friends to foes during season 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The health coach left the show ahead of season 8.

