Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been “cleared” to resume filming season 14 following a physical altercation, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Jennifer, 46, and Danielle, 38, received “written warnings” after their argument turned physical, the insider reveals. “Both women were spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions.”

The Bravo stars “have to make up,” the source says. “And they are both willing to move on and make up. They know they went too far.”

Jennifer and Danielle got into it at a party thrown by Teresa Giudice, a source told Us on Sunday, September 24. Jennifer allegedly pushed Danielle, who, in turn, tossed a drink at Jennifer. The women were suspended from filming after the incident.

“Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to,” a separate insider explained, noting that cameras were rolling at the time. The source said that Jennifer suffered “light bleeding” from the cup being thrown at her.

While neither party has specifically addressed the drama, Danielle appeared to hint at the situation by sharing a quote about a positive mindset.

“Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday.

As to be expected, Jennifer and Danielle are far from the only RHONJ cast members feuding this season. Teresa, 51, won’t even speak to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on camera, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

“Melissa is open to filming and talking with Teresa on camera, but Teresa is not,” the insider said, noting, “Producers are trying to capture other stories.”

Though the sisters-in-law — Melissa, 44, is married to Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga — were spotted filming together with the rest of the cast, “Melissa and Teresa still didn’t speak to each other,” another source told Us. “The rest of the cast was working overtime to go back and forth to talk to both of them and have different conversations with each of them.”

While the Giudice and Gorga families have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, things came to a head last season after Melissa and Joe didn’t attend Teresa’s 2022 wedding to husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Joe, for his part, told Teresa that her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, told him that he could “do better” than Melissa, which Gia, 22, denied saying.

“It’s f–king disgusting. Disgusting, disgusting,” Teresa said of her brother’s accusations as she stormed off set of the season 13 reunion in June 2022. “This is not the way I would raise my children ever. You should be ashamed of yourself. And don’t come following me.”

In addition to the Giudices, Gorgas, and Jennifer and Danielle, season 14 will also feature RHONJ fan favorites Dolores Catiana, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Rachel Fuda.