Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have both been suspended from filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey after a physical altercation, Us Weekly can confirm.

The women were filming scenes for the Bravo reality show at a party thrown by Teresa Giudice on Thursday, September 21. Aydin, 46, and Cabral, 38, had an argument that turned physical. Aydin allegedly pushed Cabral, who threw a beverage in a plastic cup at at Aydin, a source tells Us. The pair have been suspended from filming season 14 amid an investigation.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo as well as reps for Aydin and Cabral.

While neither addressed the drama directly, both returned to business as usual on social media. “Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest,” Cabral posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 24, before gushing over Broadway’s MJ the Musical.

Aydin, meanwhile, posted via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 23, about a “low-key” night at Giudice’s house on Saturday.

Nearly one year ago, Aydin made headlines for a different drink-throwing incident. While attending BravoCon in October 2022, she had a confrontation at the Gansevoort Hotel with Joe Gorga and wife Melissa Gorga during which she threw a beverage in a plastic cup. In the footage captured by onlookers, Aydin was seen arguing with a member of the couple’s team.

Then, Aydin threw the remaining contents of her drink — which hit Joe in the process. A source exclusively told Us that the original issue revolved around comments made about Aydin at a RHONJ panel.

“Melissa said, ‘You’re a loser,’ and then Jen went wild,” an insider shared with Us at the time. “Joe wasn’t involved until he heard Jen screaming.”

Executive producer Andy Cohen called the incident “gross” and several cast members, including Jackie Goldschneider, shared their dismay with Aydin after the incident. “We’re not filming the show. You don’t have to get dirty, so you know, I think it’s unfortunate,” Goldschneider told Us in October 2022. “I wish it didn’t happen because I think it reflects poorly on the New Jersey cast, but I would hope that the rest of the time everybody just had fun.”

Margaret Josephs added: “I think words are very different than physical action. Things happen on camera. I mean I’ve been known to throw a drink, but that is on camera and when we’re not in the general public. [BravoCon] was a positive experience. Negative words were exchanged on panels. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had an argument on a panel — it didn’t have to get to that level.”