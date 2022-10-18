Not here for it. After Jennifer Aydin‘s altercation with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga‘s team went viral, Andy Cohen broke his silence on the Real Housewives of New Jersey drama.

“I think it’s gross,” the radio show host, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 17, about the interaction between the costars at BravoCon. “Period dot.”

During the second night of the New York City fan event, Jennifer, 45, raised eyebrows when a run-in with the couple in the lobby of the Gansevoort Hotel was caught on camera. In the footage, which was filmed by onlookers on Saturday, October 15, the Ultimate Beauty Pillow creator was seen arguing with a member of Melissa, 43, and Joe’s team.

The situation escalated when Jennifer threw the remaining contents of her drink, which ended up on Joe, 43. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the initial issue centered around comments made about the “On Display” podcast host at a RHONJ panel.

“Melissa said, ‘You’re a loser,’ and then Jen went wild,” the insider shared with Us. “Joe wasn’t involved until he heard Jen screaming.”

Bravo was “not happy” after they learned about the incident. “Bravo PR did their best at keeping the split sides apart throughout the weekend but what happened outside of BravoCon was out of their control,” the insider revealed, noting there was an attempt to keep the cast “divided” throughout the weekend. “They did cross paths.”

The drama comes after Melissa and Joe announced their plans to skip Teresa Giudice‘s wedding to Luis Ruelas. Ahead of the August nuptials, Us confirmed that cheating allegations led to Teresa’s rift with her brother and his wife.

“One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a second insider told Us about the circulating gossip. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

The cookbook author, 50, for her part, hinted that season 13 would show her side of the story. “It’s gonna blow your minds away,” Teresa told Us in September. “It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Ahead of the altercation, Jennifer also slammed claims that Teresa was responsible for the distance between the RHONJ cast at BravoCon. “The separation didn’t come from us. The separation came from the network,” she said at a panel. “[Melissa and Joe are] holding on for dear life, honey. They’re gonna say whatever they need to say to keep them on. We would have welcomed a panel all together because at the end of the day we’re all professional.”

Meanwhile, Andy also weighed in on whether Teresa would be able to mend her issues with the Gorgas.

“I don’t think it’s gonna go anywhere good anytime soon, unfortunately,” he added on Monday, teasing that the upcoming season will be an “excellent” experience. “Obviously there’s some major shifts in the Teresa-Melissa-Joe Gorga relationship, but we’ve got some new women in the mix who really energize the show, but they feel perfectly Jersey and they fit in the group really well.”