Not here for it. Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs opened up about their “disappointment” with Jennifer Aydin for throwing a drink at Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

“I’m not shocked that Jennifer Aydin threw a drink. I was shocked that it happened at BravoCon because I feel like that should be about the fans,” Goldschneider, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 24, while attending Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2022, which was cofounded by Denise Rich to help raise money for cancer research.

The former attorney questioned Aydin’s decision to create a scene when cameras weren’t rolling for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “We’re not filming the show. You don’t have to get dirty, so you know, I think it’s unfortunate,” she added. “I wish it didn’t happen because I think it reflects poorly on the New Jersey cast, but I would hope that the rest of the time everybody just had fun.”

Josephs, 55, for her part, agreed that the fan event was meant to be “only a place for positivity and fun” for attendees. “That she let it get to that level was a disappointment,” the reality star shared with Us. “And I think the words that she threw around that she was a victim, she was alone, it was a very crowded lobby — that’s a dangerous rhetoric to put out there, so I don’t agree with it.”

According to the entrepreneur, the incident stood out because it happened offscreen.

“I think words are very different than physical action. Things happen on camera. I mean I’ve been known to throw a drink, but that is on camera and when we’re not in the general public. This was a positive experience,” Josephs continued. “Negative words were exchanged on panels. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had an argument on a panel — it didn’t have to get to that level. And to say [Jennifer] was intimidated or frightened is absolutely ridiculous. There were security guards there and she was the one being held back.”

During the second night of BravoCon, the Ultimate Beauty Pillow creator, 45, shocked people when a run-in with Melissa and Joe, both 43, at the Gansevoort Hotel was caught on camera. In the footage, which was filmed by onlookers earlier this month, Aydin was seen arguing with a member of the couple’s team.

Things took a turn when Aydin threw the remaining contents of her drink — which hit Joe in the process. A source exclusively told Us that the original issue revolved around comments made about the “On Display” podcast host at a RHONJ panel.

“Melissa said, ‘You’re a loser,’ and then Jen went wild,” the insider shared with Us. “Joe wasn’t involved until he heard Jen screaming.”

At the time, the insider noted Bravo was “not happy” after they learned about the situation. “Bravo PR did their best at keeping the split sides apart throughout the weekend but what happened outside of BravoCon was out of their control,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Melissa broke her silence on the incident during her podcast. “Rarely do I feel the need to address these types of things, and I refuse to give it too much time or energy,” the Love Italian Style author said during the Thursday, October 20, episode. “The truth is, BravoCon is a celebratory event. It’s not really supposed to be about the drama of the Housewives. It’s not supposed to be about who doesn’t like who and who’s not getting along with who. It’s really about the fans.”

She added: “[Jennifer] has twisted the narrative on this so immensely. It makes the show look bad. It gives it a dirty feel.”

While taking a break from filming, Goldschneider discussed reuniting with Josephs to show their support for cancer research.

“I mean it’s so great to be out and be together but most important is supporting this charity because cancer has touched so many lives,” she told Us. “It touched my family, and so any time you can support a charity that funds research into cures or treatment is so important.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper