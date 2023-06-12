More drama in the Garden State. Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga have been at odds throughout season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and things seemingly won’t improve during part 3 of the reunion.

In a sneak peek of the Tuesday, June 13, episode, the Turning the Tables author, 51, and her brother, 43, once again clashed over family drama. This time, the tension escalated when host Andy Cohen asked whether Teresa told Joe that he could “do better” than wife Melissa Gorga.

“I never said that. I swear on my four daughters,” the Dancing With the Stars alum claimed, referring to Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Joe Gorga, meanwhile, alleged that Gia was the person who made the “do better” comment. He previously accused his niece of making the remark during a May episode of RHONJ.

In order to get to the bottom of the story, Teresa called Gia, who recounted her side of the story to Cohen, 55.

“I called [Joe Gorga] regarding the wedding, saying that he should do the right thing, that Nonna and Nonno are looking down on them and my mom wanted him to walk her down the aisle,” the Rutgers University graduate recalled, referring to her late grandparents Antonia and Giacinto Gorga. “I never told him that he could do better than my Aunt Melissa. And it’s sad, Zio Joe, that you’re trying to call me a liar.”

Melissa, 44, and her husband doubled down despite Gia’s denial, but Teresa wasn’t having it. “I just don’t understand this,” she told her brother before tearing up. “I was always good to you. I always put you first. We were best friends. This is disgraceful. This is absolutely disgraceful.”

The Standing Strong author then stood from her seat on the couch and walked off set, saying, “I really can’t.” As she left the studio, she added: “It’s f–king disgusting. Disgusting, disgusting. This is not the way I would raise my children ever. You should be ashamed of yourself. And don’t come following me.”

Teresa and her only sibling have had plenty of ups and downs over the years, but their relationship seems to have hit a breaking point after the Gorgas skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Us Weekly confirmed that month that the duo didn’t attend because of a rumor that Melissa had cheated on her husband had been repeated by Louie, 49.

Last year, the Love Italian Style author admitted that the cheating rumors had been the biggest test RHONJ has put on the couple’s relationship. “There’s a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting ’em, swatting ’em like flies, [and] they just keep coming,” the “On Display” singer exclusively told Us in August 2022.

Joe Gorga, meanwhile, noted that the situation between him and his sister was “tough.” Asked what it would take for them to reconcile, he replied, “Let’s see what the future holds.”

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET. The uncensored and extended edition of the episode will stream exclusively on Peacock on Wednesday, June 14.