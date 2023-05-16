Teresa Gets Married … without Melissa and Joe Gorga. The trailer for Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding special is here and there’s plenty of drama in the middle of the extravagant nuptials.

Bravo dropped the teaser for the post-finale episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday, May 16.

“I can’t believe I’m getting married!” the 50-year-old reality star says with Louie, 48, by her side. “I want our wedding to be sexy, hot [and] something that people wouldn’t forget with [as] less clothes as possible.”

While Teresa’s over-the-top hair nearly steals the show, Margaret Josephs points out that the OG Housewife’s brother and sister-in-law are missing.

“All I can think of is we’re all here and Melissa and Joe are not,” Margaret, 56, says in footage from the August 2022 wedding.

As Teresa is seen in tears in one shot, Louie gets angry about Joe, 43, and Melissa, 44, posting on social media in another clip.

“If these f—king people put one more message on Instagram, I swear to God, I’m going to f—king bury them so bad,” Louie declares.

Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, 22, doesn’t mince words either: “It’s over — for everybody, including me and my sisters.” (The former spouses are also parents of daughters Gabrielle, 18, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.)

Season 13 of RHONJ has documented yet another rocky road for Teresa, Joe and Melissa after the Standing Strong author opted not to include her sister-in-law in her bridal party. The family feud — which has been ongoing for years — will come to a head during Tuesday’s finale when Melissa learns about rumors Teresa repeated about her cheating on Joe.

After the Gorgas opted to skip Teresa and Louie’s wedding, the two couples haven’t been on speaking terms. In his new book, Daddy Diaries, Andy Cohen recalled Teresa calling him in October 2022 and proclaiming that they would never talk again, leading the RHONJ BravoCon panel to be divided in two.

The full press release for the special reads: “Days after the explosive Prohibition Party, Teresa and Louie prepare to celebrate the wedding of their dreams. With news of Melissa and Joe not attending, Teresa and her family make the best of the circumstances and celebrate with their chosen family. Jennifer and Dolores join Teresa as bridesmaids while Margaret, Danielle, Jackie and Jen Fessler attend as guests. Margaret is torn between keeping the peace with Teresa and supporting her friendship with Melissa.”

Teresa Gets Married airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET.