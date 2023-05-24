Drama, drama, drama! Teresa Giudice faces off against sister-in-law Melissa Gorga in the first look at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

“So here we go!” Teresa, 51, says in the trailer for the three-part reunion, which was released on Tuesday, May 23. Melissa, 44, then quips, “I know you hate me, but just try and control yourself.”

The relatives’ ongoing feud — which grew worse after Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, skipped her wedding in August 2022 — was front and center in the clip.

“I can’t wait to never see your f—king face again after today,” Teresa says in the trailer while speaking directly to Melissa. The “On Display” singer, however, appears unfazed by her sister-in-law’s threats. “Oh, why? Where are you going?” Melissa replies.

The Turning the Tables author then tells her one-time friend, “You’re leaving,” to which Melissa cheekily responds, “Oh, I am?” (The “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast host previously denied on her podcast that she had any plans to exit RHONJ. “I have no intentions on leaving,” she told her listeners while rumors swirled that her family’s feud was holding up filming of season 14.)

In the reunion preview, Teresa’s anger toward Melissa continues to grow. At one point, she hints that her brother and sister-in-law were responsible for her and ex-husband Joe Giudice going to jail for multiple fraud charges in 2015.

“You think that Melissa put you in jail?” host Andy Cohen asks in disbelief. Teresa, however, remains adamant that she played a part in her prison stay, alleging, “I spoke to the FBI.”

Teresa then turns her sights on her brother, 43, telling him in Italian how hurt he’s made her over the past year.

“You broke my heart a long time ago,” Joe says back in English. His sister then calls the whole situation “disgraceful” and he agrees.

Before the trailer ends, Teresa breaks down into tears and tells her sibling, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” She then storms off the set and warns him, “Don’t come following me!”

Teresa and Joe’s family feud intensified in August 2022 after he missed his sister’s nuptials to Louie Ruelas amid rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe. Us confirmed at the time that the couple opted to skip the wedding after they accused Teresa of playing “a part” in the alleged affair coming to light. (Melissa and Joe have since denied the cheating claims.)

When it comes to the RHONJ reunion, Teresa’s issues with her family aren’t the only ones that will be addressed. She and Margaret Josephs will once again butt heads after their continued ups and downs.

“You’re a devil,” Teresa says in the trailer, to which Margaret, 56, replies, “You are a criminal and so is he.” After the fashion designer seemingly hints at Teresa’s second husband being shady, the Skinny Italian cookbook author threatens her, saying, “Sleep with one eye open.”

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET. Part 2 resumes on Tuesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET and part 3 premieres on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET.