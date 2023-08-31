Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14: Everything to Know About the Cast, Filming and More

By
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14-Everything to Know
Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Bravo fans, it’s time to head back to the Garden State because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is officially returning for season 14.

Season 13 ended on a heated note when costars (and sisters-in-law) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga nearly came to blows over their ongoing feud at the tell-all reunion. Rumors previously circulated that Melissa cheated on husband Joe Gorga, which the “On Display” singer denied and claimed was spread by Teresa. The Gorgas then skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022 following the drama.

The family members even ceased communication, but executive producer Andy Cohen did not think they would opt out of season 14. “I can imagine anything,” Andy exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, before noting it was “hard” to picture RHONJ without mainstays Teresa and Melissa.

The talk show host quipped to Us at the time that Teresa and Melissa’s “hatred” for one another was “at a 10” during the season 13 reunion.

Real-Housewives-of-New-Jersey-where-are-they-now

Related: Former 'RHONJ' Stars: Where Are They Now?

Despite the feud, neither Bravolebrity planned to walk away from RHONJ for good.

Keep reading for all the details — so far — about season 14:

Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Both Return for ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

Us confirmed in July 2023 that both Teresa and Melissa planned to come back for season 14 despite the ongoing drama.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14-Everything to Know
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Who Else Is Filming ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

Teresa and Melissa will be joined by their season 13 costars: Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Two newbies, Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania, are also expected to join the crew and even stepped out with the cast at their charity softball match in August 2023.

Melissa Gorga: I'm Going Into 'RHONJ' Reunion 'Prepared' Amid Teresa Feud

Related: Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Biggest Fights, Shadiest Moments

Has Filming for ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Started?

Yes, production has begun for season 14 and Us can confirm the cameras were rolling during the softball game.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14-Everything to Know
Andrew Eccles/Bravo

What Happened at the ‘RHONJ’ Cast’s Charity Softball Game?

An eyewitness exclusively told Us that Melissa and Teresa came onto the field at the last minute without much interaction. Teresa’s husband, Louie, later got a round of boos when he went up to bat twice. Per the insider, Rachel and Jennifer also seemed to have an “intense” conversation for the cameras.

Biggest Real Housewives Feuds Ever And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Interact on ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14-Everything to Know
Dave Kotinsky/Bravo

If the charity softball game is a good indicator, then fans should not hold out hope for a reunion. According to Us’ insider, they had no interactions during the game.

When Does ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced.

In this article

Melissa Gorga Shares 1 Last Bikini Snap 2021 Talk Me 2022

Melissa Gorga
1277405696teresa 206

Teresa Giudice
1280433344_nj 402

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

More Stories