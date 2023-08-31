Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14-Everything to Know

Bravo fans, it’s time to head back to the Garden State because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is officially returning for season 14.

Season 13 ended on a heated note when costars (and sisters-in-law) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga nearly came to blows over their ongoing feud at the tell-all reunion. Rumors previously circulated that Melissa cheated on husband Joe Gorga, which the “On Display” singer denied and claimed was spread by Teresa. The Gorgas then skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022 following the drama.

The family members even ceased communication, but executive producer Andy Cohen did not think they would opt out of season 14. “I can imagine anything,” Andy exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, before noting it was “hard” to picture RHONJ without mainstays Teresa and Melissa.

The talk show host quipped to Us at the time that Teresa and Melissa’s “hatred” for one another was “at a 10” during the season 13 reunion.

Despite the feud, neither Bravolebrity planned to walk away from RHONJ for good.

Keep reading for all the details — so far — about season 14:

Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Both Return for ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

Us confirmed in July 2023 that both Teresa and Melissa planned to come back for season 14 despite the ongoing drama.

Who Else Is Filming ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

Teresa and Melissa will be joined by their season 13 costars: Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Two newbies, Kayla Giovinazzo and Tiffany Chantell Rosania, are also expected to join the crew and even stepped out with the cast at their charity softball match in August 2023.

Has Filming for ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Started?

Yes, production has begun for season 14 and Us can confirm the cameras were rolling during the softball game.

What Happened at the ‘RHONJ’ Cast’s Charity Softball Game?

An eyewitness exclusively told Us that Melissa and Teresa came onto the field at the last minute without much interaction. Teresa’s husband, Louie, later got a round of boos when he went up to bat twice. Per the insider, Rachel and Jennifer also seemed to have an “intense” conversation for the cameras.

Will Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Interact on ‘RHONJ’ Season 14?

If the charity softball game is a good indicator, then fans should not hold out hope for a reunion. According to Us’ insider, they had no interactions during the game.

When Does ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Premiere?

A premiere date has yet to be announced.