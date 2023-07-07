Both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be back for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Us Weekly can confirm.

Teresa, 51, and her sister-in-law, 44, are set to return to the long-running franchise after fan speculation that one or both of them would get the chop following their explosive season 13 feud. The rest of the cast — Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — is also expected to return.

Earlier this year, Melissa said she had no plans to exit RHONJ amid rumors that production for season 14 was put on pause due to her and husband Joe Gorga’s drama with Teresa.

“Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show,” Melissa, who has been married to Joe, 43, for more than 19 years, explained during a May episode of her “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast. “I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now.”

As rumors about season 14 continued to swirl, Andy Cohen revealed in his book The Daddy Diaries that the feud between the RHONJ families was the reason the BravoCon 2022 panel had to be split in two. Cohen, 55, shared that Teresa called him and told him that she would never speak to her brother and sister-in-law again. Melissa, for her part, allegedly sent the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host a 2,000-word text at the convention detailing a fight she and Joe had with costar Jennifer, 46.

The tension between the sisters-in-law began when Teresa claimed that Melissa cheated on Joe during a business trip. The accusations led the Gorgas to skip Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple’s nuptials — and the drama behind the scenes — were filmed for the Bravo special Teresa Gets Married, which aired in late May.

During the season 13 finale of RHONJ, which aired last month, Melissa called Teresa a “f—ked-up sister-in-law” for allegedly spreading “the baseless rumor,” claiming that Teresa “feeds on us getting a divorce.”

Teresa retaliated and accused Melissa of tipping off authorities when she and ex-husband Joe Giudice were convicted of tax fraud in 2014. Teresa went on to serve an 11-month prison sentence in 2015. Melissa, meanwhile, claimed that her husband couldn’t visit Teresa behind bars because she didn’t put Joe Gorga’s name on her visitor list until it was time to film Teresa Checks In — the 2015 Bravo special about her prison experience. Teresa, for her part, denied the claims.