Missing someone important. Melissa Gorga gets emotional while attending sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s engagement party without her husband, Joe Gorga in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, February 28, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In a clip from the fourth episode of the 13th season of the Bravo series, Teresa, 50, and Luis Ruelas host a party to celebrate their engagement with all of their closest friends and family. While Melissa, 43, is in attendance, her husband — who is Teresa’s brother — was missing from the festivities.

The clip starts with the then-engaged couple giving a speech thanking their guests for attending with the Skinny Italian author calling the group their “chosen family.” After hearing Teresa’s comments, the designer gets upset about Joe, 43, missing out on his sole sibling’s party. While visibly distraught, some of Melissa’s RHONJ costars comfort her until she walks away from the scene.

The brother-sister duo have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, which has been documented on the Bravo series. However, they recently made headlines for their current feud which seemingly stemmed from Teresa not asking her sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid. Melissa, for her part, revealed she learned the news when Teresa appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2022.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” Melissa told Cohen, 54, during her own appearance on WWHL later that month. “I understand. To each their own.”

When the time came for his sister and Luis’ wedding, the Gorgas ultimately skipped the event. A source exclusively told Us in August 2022 that the pair decided to not attend the nuptials because Teresa allegedly encouraged newcomer Danielle Cabral to confront Melissa over rumors that she had been unfaithful to Joe.

“One of the secrets [that was shared on season 13] was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” the insider said. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing. … Teresa usually uses someone to bring up drama, so she played a part in [Danielle’s comment].”

Melissa, for her part, stated on her “On Display” podcast that she was “not able to talk about” her and her husband’s decision but that it was related to some “crazy” family drama. “We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she said at the time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 P.M. ET on Bravo.