While Luis “Louie” Ruelas enjoys wedded bliss with wife Teresa Giudice, his personal and business life have not always been so tranquil.

In May 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that the entrepreneur’s company Digital Media Solutions was named in a class action lawsuit. A woman named Juanita Williams claimed the Ruelas’ tech company and Choice Health Insurance sent her a series of telemarketing calls despite being on the national “Do Not Call” list and was seeking $1,500 for every call she received.

Williams also alleged in the filing that she answered one of Choice Health’s calls in September 2022 and was transferred to one of their insurance agents. During their conversation, the healthcare company allegedly told her that Digital Media Solutions had generated her number for them as a potential sales lead.

Ruelas founded DMS in 2012 and serves as a cofounder and the executive vice president of business development. The Men of Legacy founder and Giudice — who tied the knot in August 2022 — have not addressed the lawsuit.

The following month, Ruelas faced another legal woe. Us revealed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality was hit with a restraining order from ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser, who claimed she was being harassed by her ex.

“The allegation is that [Luis] hired Richard ‘Bo’ Dietl’s private investigation company to place his documented employee ‘Elaine Boxer’ as a fraudulent undercover covert plant using the fake name ‘Elana Berkelhammer’ to stalk, harass and otherwise appear as a ‘patient’ of my client under false pretenses,” Reiser’s attorney, Douglas Anton, exclusively told Us in June 2023 while alleging that Ruelas was attempting to “intimidate” the licensed therapist, who specializes in narcissistic abuse.

Anton claimed that the investigator visited Reiser “three or four times” as a patient while noting that she “strangely” asked about the psychologist’s former relationship with the Ruelas. Reiser sought out a protective order out of fear — which was allegedly deemed “confidential” by the court, per her lawyer.

“The manner in which [Luis] went about fraudulently invading her profession raises the level of fear in that, even with prior Civil Restraint Orders/ Agreements in place that codify that he and she are mutually not to have this type of conduct to or against each other, he seemingly acts with contempt of same,” the New Jersey-based attorney told Us. “This has got to stop. So that we are clear, it is a 100 percent documented evidentiary fact that the woman who faked being a patient of my client for several sessions was, at that time, in February of 2023, an employee of Dietl.”

Ruelas has not addressed the claims nor the restraining order. Dietl, for his part, has denied being hired by Ruelas to investigate Giudice’s RHONJ costars but has not addressed the accusations made by Reiser.

