Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral are currently suspended from filming season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — and Us Weekly has exclusive details on what led to the suspension.
According to a source, the costars got into a “mutual physical” altercation on Thursday, September 21, over several issues. “Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate too,” the insider shared with Us. “They are likely going to face some sort of long term suspension.”
Jennifer, 46, didn’t face serious injuries but allegedly also suffered from some light “bleeding” after the incident, which took place while cameras were rolling.
“Bravo released new rules about physical altercations the day after the fight,” the source continued before confirming that “the rest of the cast is still filming” through the end of the month.
A second source tells Us noted that Bravo’s new guidelines about physical altercations were set to be released to talent before the RHONJ drama. The insider said Jennifer — who pushed Danielle first — was on the mend after the small injury, which came as a result of a plastic cup being thrown at her.
Us confirmed on Sunday, September 24, that Jennifer and Danielle, 38, are suspended from filming pending an investigation.
Neither reality star has addressed the news directly on social media. Danielle, though, seemed to allude to the situation with a cryptic quote.
“Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest,” she posted via her Instagram Story on Sunday. As for Jennifer, she has continued to show support for Teresa Giudice and her family on the online platform.
Before the duo found themselves at odds, Jennifer came to Danielle’s defense during her first season at Bravo. Jennifer previously called out viewers who questioned Danielle’s story about being estranged from her brother and his side of the family.
“I didn’t think there was anything more to the story. I was like, ‘This is so wild to me that we have a new friend that’s opening up to us. [She’s] telling us how vulnerable she is because of her situation.’ And as friends, does that mean that we have to question everything that we say?” Jennifer exclusively told Us in March about the season 13 newcomer. “I don’t know what kind of friends you are. But my friends, when they come and they vent to me about something, I just listen. I listen, I hold their hand, I take their words for what it is.”
She continued: “I don’t sit there and think, ‘Well, what did you do? Or what did you do to [cause that]?’ I’ve never treated a friend that way. And ultimately, obviously, there was a slew of things that happened before she blocked them on Instagram. I don’t know what any of that is.”
Jennifer maintained that she couldn’t understand why viewers think “there’s more” to Danielle’s story.
“But I do think the catalyst — what broke the camel’s back — was her blocking him. From what she has told me — and she’s my friend and I believe what she says — she said he was very angry. [She said], ‘He blocked me off Instagram and [took me out of his] wedding.’ And that’s how she portrayed the story. I didn’t get why everybody was investigating or [what] everybody wanted,” she concluded. “Like, dude, we just met the girl and already you’re interrogating her. So I didn’t buy any of that. Which is why you heard me say nothing. Because I was basically the one saying, ‘I don’t understand. Our friend is telling us she’s going through something. Why does it matter? Why can’t we just be a friend?'”
With reporting by Andrea Simpson and Nicole Massabrook