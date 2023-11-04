Teresa Giudice and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas have moved on from their drama with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his family.

“That chapter’s closed,” Teresa, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Friday, November 3, when asked where she stands with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “I don’t even want to comment on it. It’s been so long now. I am so over that.”

Louie, 48, concurred with his wife. “Yeah,” he added with a nod.

Teresa and Melissa, 44, have long had a rocky history, but things reached a boiling point when the Gorgas skipped her and Louie’s wedding in August 2022. Joe, 43, and Melissa had believed that Teresa — Joe’s older sister — had spread rumors that Melissa had been unfaithful. (Joe and Melissa have repeatedly denied the cheating accusations.)

Melissa was also upset that Teresa did not ask her to be a bridesmaid during the ceremony. “From day one with all the wedding drama, I was told on national TV I wasn’t gonna be a part of it,” Melissa told Us in October 2022. “I was told we are not close. I was told all of these things. So when you draw the line in the sand, well then, I have to stand behind the line. And then don’t be upset when we’re behind the line because you drew it.”

Tensions continued to rise during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, with Teresa even alleging that the Gorgas were responsible for her going to jail. (Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice were sentenced to jail in 2015 on multiple fraud charges.)

Teresa and the Gorgas have since stopped speaking altogether even though they all returned for RHONJ’s upcoming season 14.

“I mean, I wouldn’t say easier,” Teresa teased to Us on Friday of filming the new episodes without interacting with the Gorgas. “You have to watch it because it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s always about that.’ Let’s see what happens [and] God willing there’ll be next year, but yeah. So, you have to watch the season to see.”

While Teresa has made her peace with an estranged dynamic with Joe and Melissa, she has husband Louie in her corner.

“Being newlyweds [is] fun,” Teresa gushed on Friday during the Las Vegas convention. “I mean, we always try to always make each other happy, which I think is good [and] not taking each other for granted.”

Louie, for his part, told Us that he loves having a “cool partner.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi