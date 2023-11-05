BravoCon attendees were treated to a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 — and a new feud between Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda.

The first look at the upcoming season was shared during the RHONJ cast panel on Saturday, November 4. In the clip, Teresa, 51, and Rachel, 32, rehashed their relationship status for their respective camps.

“You and Rachel started off, like, you were getting along and getting to a good place,” Jennifer Aydin says to Teresa, who then explains that was why she decided to attend Rachel’s party.

“You want to be friends with Rachel [and] Margaret [Josephs], I don’t care. If they try to make up some cockamamie s–t, I’m not doing it,” Teresa quips. “If she wants to make up, we make up. If she [doesn’t] want to make up, it’s a done deal, because I don’t need friends like that.”

According to the footage, the drama between Teresa and Rachel comes to a head during a cast party when Rachel asks Teresa to tell her husband, John Fuda, what she had said about him.

John, 34, chimes in: “I’m a drug dealer?”

Teresa points out that she’s “not talking to [him]” before noting that an ex of John’s had started the rumor.

“Stop trying to hit me,” John, who has been married to Rachel since 2017, shouts at Teresa. “F–k, I’m over it. You’re full of s–t. You know what, [you are a] has-been.”

After BravoCon attendees watched John’s expletive-filled rant, they started booing his actions and chanted, “Giudice.”

Later in the clip, Rachel tells her pals — including Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga — that John “lost his mind” after Teresa told him to “shut the f–k up.” As for her friendship with Teresa, Rachel is over it.

“The gate’s closed. It’s bolted shut,” Rachel tells Melissa, 44, about Teresa. “[She is] a piece of s–t and I have nothing to say to you.”

Elsewhere at BravoCon, executive producer Andy Cohen asserted during his “Ask Andy” panel that RHONJ season 14 will be wildly different since Teresa and Melissa “hate each other” now. (The duo’s bond dissipated in 2022 after Teresa spread rumors that Melissa had cheated on husband Joe Gorga, which she denied.)

Rachel seemingly agreed with Andy’s assessment, telling Us Weekly on Saturday: “I don’t feel like they really talked a whole lot about each other. So, that says a lot — like, silence speaks volumes.”

Despite Teresa and Melissa’s feud, Rachel doesn’t think the tension changed the cast’s dynamics. “I just think we all kind of got our footing and we just figured it out a little bit,” she said.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon