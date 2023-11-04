Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin is looking ahead after her altercation with costar Danielle Cabral.

“I really want to concentrate on the positive,” Jennifer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while at BravoCon on Friday, November 3. “Last year it wasn’t, so I had a few not-so-positive [sic] incidences and I just don’t want that to ruin my vibe. BravoCon is all about meeting the fans. We’re in Vegas, the energy is palpable, they’re pumping oxygen. Everyone’s happy, we’re happy here, so I want to concentrate on happy things.”

Despite playing coy about where she stands with Danielle, 38, Jennifer added that the New Jersey women finished filming their season 14 finale “last week” and fans can expect a good season when it premieres next year.

“I’m always true to who I am and sometimes I speak before I think, but I also think that makes great TV so hopefully you guys are going to enjoy this season,” she said.

Related: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14: Everything to Know So Far Bravo fans, it’s time to head back to the Garden State because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is officially returning for season 14. Season 13 ended on a heated note when costars (and sisters-in-law) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga nearly came to blows over their ongoing feud at the tell-all reunion. Rumors previously circulated […]

One thing season 14 might bring? Footage of Jennifer’s altercation with Danielle. While the twosome initially hit it off on season 13 of the Bravo hit, they got into a “mutual physical” disagreement in September while attending a party thrown by cast mate Teresa Giudice, a source exclusively told Us at the time. Jennifer allegedly pushed Danielle, who, in turn, tossed a drink at Jennifer and both women were subsequently suspended from filming.

“Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to,” the insider told Us. While neither woman sustained serious injuries, the source noted that Jennifer suffered some “light bleeding” following the incident, which took place while cameras were rolling.

Later that month, a second insider told Us that Jennifer and Danielle both received “written warnings” after the argument turned physical and were “spoken to individually and understand the consequences of their actions.”

“They are both willing to move on and make up,” the insider explained. “They know they went too far.” Both women were “cleared” to continue filming, the source said.

Related: Real Housewives Who Got Into Physical Altercations on the Show Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. “Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they […]

Neither reality star directly addressed the altercation at the time, however, Danielle seemingly echoed Jennifer’s sentiments for positivity with a cryptic quote. “Focus on the good. And let God handle the rest,” she posted via her Instagram Story in September.

Before the pair found themselves at odds, Jennifer was one of the only cast mates to defend Danielle during her first season on RHONJ, calling out her costars for questioning Danielle’s story about being estranged from her brother.

“I didn’t think there was anything more to the story. I was like, ‘This is so wild to me that we have a new friend that’s opening up to us. [She’s] telling us how vulnerable she is because of her situation.’ And as friends, does that mean that we have to question everything that we say?” Jennifer exclusively told Us in March about the season 13 newcomer, noting that she likes to take her friends’ “word for what it is.”

Jennifer added that she had “never treated a friend” the way the women were handling Danielle’s story about her brother — whom she claimed blocked her on Instagram and disinvited her from his wedding.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“Like, dude, we just met the girl and already you’re interrogating her. So I didn’t buy any of that. Which is why you heard me say nothing. Because I was basically the one saying, ‘I don’t understand,” she continued. “Our friend is telling us she’s going through something. Why does it matter? Why can’t we just be a friend?’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When speaking to Us in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jennifer told Us that RHONJ is about exactly that — friendships. “I know it’s [also] about conflict, but the friendships are why people watch,” she said. “They don’t want to see people fighting all the time. They like the people fighting, but they like the people making up better.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi