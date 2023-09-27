The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always been dramatic, but Margaret Josephs draws the line at getting physical.

“It’s unacceptable,” Margaret, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 25, while promoting her nonalcoholic cocktail company, Soirée. “It’s gone too far, and I think it’s not necessary. We’re all grown adults. … We’re all grown women. Everyone has to be able to control themselves.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Margaret’s costars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming RHONJ season 14 after they had an argument that turned physical. An insider told Us that Jennifer, 46, allegedly pushed Danielle, 38, who then threw a beverage in a plastic cup at Jennifer. According to the source, the incident is currently under investigation.

Margaret wasn’t present for the blowup — which allegedly happened at a party thrown by Teresa Giudice on Thursday, September 21 — but she wasn’t pleased when she heard what went down.

“Things have evolved,” Margaret told Us. “We’ve evolved out of that, and as a collective, we’ve all discussed that. Also, we said we’re never doing that again.”

Earlier this week, an insider told Us that the “mutual” fight was “about a hairdresser they both use and money for a charity event that Danielle allegedly didn’t donate to.” While Jennifer didn’t face serious injury, she allegedly suffered from some light “bleeding” after the incident, which took place while cameras were rolling.

Neither Jennifer nor Danielle have directly addressed the incident, but Danielle seemed to allude to the situation with a cryptic quote on Sunday, September 24. “Focus on the good,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “And let God handle the rest.”

Margaret, for her part, is more interested in sipping on drinks than throwing them. Her nonalcoholic cocktail line, Soirée, offers four different flavors of mocktails including Coco Colada and Marge-a-Rita.

“I always chose not to drink, so I was like, I have to create something that [lets] everybody feel like part of the party,” she told Us, adding that her favorite flavor is Cool Breeze, which incorporates cucumber, elderflower, lychee and mint. “It’s super refreshing.”

While Margaret drinks her Soirées plain, she knows that some people — including Joe Gorga and John Fuda — like to spike them. Still, she’s happy that plenty of people are enjoying their Soirées without booze.

“People are sober curious. It’s a big movement,” she explained. “The point of having a mocktail is something that doesn’t give you a mind-mellowing thing. It’s an alternative to alcohol, so I knew that we hit it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi