Bravo superfan and podcast host Danny Pellegrino is counting down the days until BravoCon heads to Las Vegas — and he’s expecting bombshell after bombshell.

“I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved in Vegas,” Pellegrino, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 24, while promoting his new book, The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories. “And I had a dream that I’m sitting at a blackjack table with Karen Huger [and] just gambling.”

Pellegrino further told Us that the annual convention — which is heading to Sin City for the first time — is sure to be “nuts.”

“I’m really excited about the announcements,” he said. “Usually there’s always either new shows or new trailers for seasons. So that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Related: Everything You Need to Know About BravoCon 2023 Santiago Felipe/Getty Images BravoCon is back for another year full of reality TV fun — and this year, the convention is headed to the West Coast. Formerly held in New York City, the annual fan event will take place this fall in Las Vegas. Bravoholics will be able to get up close and personal with […]

While Pellegrino is eagerly awaiting what reveals will be in store during the three-day con, he is also hoping that the panels will provide answers to some of the shows’ biggest questions.

“Well, I’m wondering, [The Real Housewives of] Orange County just wrapped their season and Shannon Beador had this stuff that was going on. So I’m curious if that’ll be addressed at all,” he speculated, referring to Beador’s recent arrest for a DUI and a hit-and-run incident.

BravoCon kicks off on Friday, November 3 at Caesars Forum, running through Sunday, November 5. Faithful fans, like Pellegrino, can attend panels for their favorite Bravo franchises including the Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and Southern Charm. More than 150 Bravo stars are expected to attend to rehash their onscreen drama and tease what’s coming next.

Pellegrino, for his part, is a big fan of the network’s dramatic moments, like Pump Rules’ Scandoval or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 diving into Kyle Richards’ marital woes.

Related: Celebrities Who Love ‘The Real Housewives’ Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

“I like the drama, but then when it gets too heavy, then I’m like, ‘OK, let’s dig a way of this,’” Pellegrino explained on Tuesday. “I like when they fight about chair placements and who’s sitting where. Or you know what [Real Housewives of ] Salt Lake City does well [is] where it’s such a dichotomy of the really heavy stuff of Jen Shah [and her legal drama], but then you also have the petty stuff. I like that kind of mix.”

In addition to keeping tabs on the Bravolebrities, Pellegrino recently released a book of holiday essays, titled The Jolliest Bunch: Unhinged Holiday Stories, which hit store shelves on Tuesday.

Related: Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kristin Chenoweth are just a few of the celebrities who can’t get enough of Vanderpump Rules. The reality show, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her SUR employees. Over the years, the SURvers have amassed their own fans, especially OG stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen […]

“I had a book come out last year called How Do I Un-Remember This? and as I was putting that collection of stories together, I found that there were a lot of holiday stories that were chaotic and what I thought were really funny,” Pellegrino told Us. “And so, my dream was to put together this book. … I wanted to feel like the movie Christmas Vacation or A Christmas Story. I wanted to kind of have those vibes of those movies that I watch yearly with my family or friends.”

Stories in The Jolliest Bunch range from laugh-out-loud funny to heartwarming as Pellegrino relives his favorite festive memories with his loved ones.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I hope with all of the stories about my family, people realize it’s coming from so much love,” he added. “I’m so proud to be from Midwest and I’m so proud to be from my family and to get to share these stories that I sort of always thought were funny. Everyone has kind of their cocktail stories where when the family’s together, they’re retelling that crazy Christmas Eve or the birthday party or whatever. And so, I wanted this to be my cocktail stories.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi