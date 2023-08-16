Lenny Hochstein on Why He Wants to Withdraw Lisa Divorce Settlement

Two months after coming to an agreement, Lenny Hochstein has filed to withdraw his settlement in his divorce from Lisa Hochstein.

“Lisa came up with an agreement in June. I thought it would have been something that made her happy and allow her to move on because it’s far more generous than our premarital agreement stipulated,” Lenny, 57 exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Lisa will never be happy. I tried my best and instead of having gratitude she doubled down and called me nasty names and accused me of heinous things.”

Lisa, 41, and Lenny tied the knot in October 2009 and share son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3. Us confirmed in May 2022 that the Real Housewives of Miami couple split, and both have since moved on. Lenny proposed to girlfriend Katharina Mazepa in July after more than one year together while Lisa has been dating tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden since January.

Lisa has called Mazepa a “mistress” — though the doctor says they didn’t start dating until after he and Lisa were separated — and Mazepa eventually filed a restraining order against Lisa. Lisa also accused Lenny of cutting off her credit card last year, leaving her unable to “buy food and diapers.” In April, Lenny was ordered to pay his estranged wife $8,000 a month.

The plastic surgeon alleges that Lisa hasn’t complied with the terms of their divorce agreement. “Up until now, Lisa hasn’t followed any of what she is supposed to do,” he tells Us. “There are things I have to comply with and things she has to comply with and she hasn’t and I don’t think she has any intention of complying. She hasn’t done anything to comply.”

He continues, “She is not complying with any of it so why should I agree? If she is not holding up her end of the deal, why should I?”

Lenny didn’t detail exactly how Lisa has been non-compliant, but he hopes that a judge will either rescind the agreement or force her to comply. “Either one is a step forward and that’s all I care I about,” he says.

“I’m trying to have the entire agreement rescinded so we go back to having a judge rule on prenuptial agreement,” he tells Us, noting that the judge was going to “rule on the validity of the premarital agreement” prior to their June settlement. “I don’t believe she has intention to comply with any agreement. She has no respect for me or anybody. My preference is to go back to [the] agreement that is spelled out in the prenup and have the judge rule on it.”

Lisa’s lawyer, John Lambros, claims no violations were made on Lisa’s part. “Dr. Hochstein has filed a motion seeking to rescind the Marital Settlement Agreement, but I am not aware of any violations of the Marital Settlement Agreement by Ms. Hochstein,” Lambros tells Us in a statement. “I suspect Dr. Hochstein’s current pursuit stems from his unhappiness with the terms of the Marital Settlement Agreement rather than actual violations.”

Lambros adds, “The Parties partially resolved their case in June. The case is still pending, and the parenting/children issues remain open and unresolved.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson