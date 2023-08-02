Lenny Hochstein is clearing the air after he raised eyebrows by proposing to Katharina Mazepa while still hammering out the details of his divorce from Lisa Hochstein.

“I want to clear up some things. For two years prior to telling Lisa I wanted a divorce, my life was miserable. I was treated like a servant, not a partner,” Lenny, 57, exclusively claimed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 2, after proposing to Mazepa, 27, earlier this week. “I was nothing more than an ATM machine to her; funding her party lifestyle and her constant need for more material things.”

The plastic surgeon — who went public with his and Mazepa’s romance in May 2022 while announcing his split from Lisa, 41 — also claimed that he told his estranged wife he wanted a divorce “many times” during the unhappy two-year-period.

Lenny continued: “She didn’t care. We [hadn’t had] a husband-wife relationship since 2021, and in 2022 we were living in separate bedrooms. I made the decision that we were getting divorced but wanted to wait until filming [for The Real Housewives of Miami] ended. Mentally I was already checked out. She was typically staying out partying until 4 or 5 a.m. on a regular basis.”

Lenny’s comments come after Lisa — with whom he shares son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3 — shaded his proposal. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” the Bravolebrity wrote via her Instagram Story shortly after the news made headlines.

Despite Lisa’s remarks, Lenny told Us that “there was no cheating” in his marriage and that “Kat was never a mistress.”

He continued: “I told [Lisa] that we were going to get divorced and that I was going to start seeing other people. … I’m tired of Lisa’s false victim narrative. She’s no victim. She’s a selfish, self-centered person who cares about nothing past herself. Not me, not the children. Absolutely nothing.”

Lenny also claimed that Lisa began seeing “a guy named Scott who she used to work for” shortly after he confirmed their split. Lisa has since moved on with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden. She confirmed their romance in January and gushed about an “incredible romantic dinner date” with her new beau hours before learning of her ex’s engagement.

After Lenny and his fiancée shared their relationship milestone via Instagram on Saturday, July 29, his mother, Mariana Hochstein, took a dig at Lisa while congratulating her son.

“I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love [sic] and respect you,” Mariana commented on the joint post. “You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations.”

Although Lenny told Us that he “didn’t like what [his] mother said,” he understood where she was coming from. “She knows the real Lisa and she was trying to protect her son. I’m not going to fault her,” he said. Us has reached out to Lisa for comment.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson