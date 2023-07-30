Amid Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein’s ongoing divorce, he got engaged to girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾,” Mazepa, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 29, sharing photos from their proposal in Ibiza, Spain.

Shortly after the pair’s engagement news made headlines, Lisa, 41, chimed in with her reaction. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa — who previously claimed that Lenny, 57, had an affair with Mazepa, leading the model to file a restraining order against Lisa for alleged cyberbullying in July 2022 — wrote via her Instagram Story several hours later on Saturday.

The Real Housewives of Miami star also shaded Lenny’s mother, Marina Hochstein, for her pointed reaction to the upcoming nuptials.

“I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage,” Marina commented on Lenny and Mazepa’s social media upload. “Good luck, congratulations ❤️.”

Lisa retorted via her Stories: “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

While neither Lenny nor Mazepa have publicly addressed Lisa’s remarks, he previously shut down speculation about getting divorced and engaged to different women within the span of one year. “Dude doesn’t need your blessing or permission,” Lenny replied via Instagram comment on Saturday.

In fact, Lenny exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year that his divorce had not “soured” him to the idea of getting remarried. “Sometimes things don’t work out,” he exclusively said in January. “I’m neither open nor not open to it. I have an open mind with everything.”

Lisa and Lenny got married in October 2009 before going on to welcome two children: Logan, 7, and Elle, 3. After 13 years together, Us confirmed in May 2022 that duo separated.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us in a statement, denying speculation he had an affair with Mazepa prior to ending his marriage. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The estranged couple have since gone toe-to-toe in court, with Lisa even alleging in November 2022 that Lenny — a plastic surgeon — cut her off financially, which left her unable to purchase food and diapers for Logan and Elle. He has denied the claims.

“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” Lenny told Us in January. “They are my priority and my everything. Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”

Lisa, for her part, previously told Us at BravoCon in October 2022 that the estranged pair run “hot and cold” while navigating their separation.

“From what I hear from people that have been divorced, it’s just gonna be like that,” she confessed at the time. “And I do hope one day that we are OK — for the kids especially — and I don’t wanna be enemies with him. … I have so much anger and resentment, but just like every divorce, it’s just never smooth sailing. So one day, hopefully after enough time has passed, I hope for the kids’ sake that we are at a better place.”

Lisa has since moved on with boyfriend Jody Glidden, whom she started dating in February.