Moving on! Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has found new love with boyfriend Jody Glidden amid her ongoing divorce from ex Lenny Hochstein.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” Lisa, 40, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, March 1. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me … you may or may not see him at the [RHOM season 5] reunion, but I don’t wanna dive into that too much. We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

The reality star added that Glidden, 49, is “different” than what she’s used to in relationships. “[He] has empathy, he cares. … He wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship,” she explained.

Lisa was previously married to Lenny — with whom she shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — for nearly 13 years before their abrupt May 2022 split, which occurred while they were filming season 5 of the Bravo series.

In November 2022, the pair’s divorce turned tumultuous after Lisa claimed in court documents that Lenny had restricted her credit card access. The alleged action resulted in Canada native reportedly being unable to “buy diapers and food” for their kids.

Lenny, for his part, previously claimed that his estranged wife made $30,000 per episode of RHOM. Last month, he alleged in new court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Lisa has made “excessive temporary support” demands amid their divorce.

In October 2022, Lisa spoke exclusively with Us about the messy split and shared that she wasn’t looking forward to reliving the events on television.

“I’m dreading it ’cause I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a mess. Like, I couldn’t control my emotions,” the TV personality said at the time. “When the viewers tune in, they will see [that] I was just … I wasn’t myself. Nobody recognized me. I didn’t recognize me.”

Since meeting Glidden, however, Lisa has seemingly found some peace about the situation, telling ET on Wednesday that she’s “not excited about everything that happened” but there’s “nothing she can do” to change how things unfolded. “Obviously I wish it didn’t go down like that. But it did, and it’s real life,” she said.

She added, “This was the darkest time of my life. Compare it to a death, or worse; probably worse. A lot of people do say that it’s almost worse than a death, depending on how amicable or not your divorce is, and mine is definitely not amicable at this point.”

Now, it’s all about focusing on the future and finding her new normal.

“I want to be happy again,” she shared. “Not that I’m so sad. I have, like, bits and pieces of happiness. It goes in waves, but ultimately I want to be in a long-term relationship. I would love to get married again. I just want to be standing on my own two feet and look back at this and not be angry about it.”

