Everything to Know About Lisa Hochstein’s Messy Divorce From Lenny Hochstein: Feud Over Finances, Hot Mic Moment and More
Calling it quits. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochsteinand husband Lenny Hochstein announced their split in May 2022 — but going public was only the beginning of their messy divorce proceedings.
Lenny confirmed the breakup shortly after the plastic surgeon was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa in Miami.
“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he said in a May 2022 statement to Us. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”
The exes tied the knot in October 2009 before welcoming son Logan and daughter Elle in July 2015 and September 2019, respectively. In November 2022, Lisa claimed that she was unable to purchase necessities for her children after being cut off financially from Lenny amid their contentious split.
In legal documents obtained by Us, the Bravolebrity alleged that she had been trying to “buy diapers and food,” when her payment was rejected, accusing her estranged husband of not transferring money onto his American Express card for several months.
“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the documents claimed. “[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?”
Lenny, for his part, has refuted the allegations. In a subsequent filing obtained by Us, the Russia native argued that Lisa has made “monotonous and repetitive requests” for “excessive temporary support” while he supports the family.
Despite the hostility between the exes, Lenny is focusing on his children.
“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he told Us in January 2023. “They are my priority and my everything. Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”
The duo’s divorce is playing out on season 5 of RHOM, which premiered in December 2022. Lisa told Us at BravoCon two months prior that she wasn’t looking forward to reliving the events on television.
“I’m dreading it ’cause I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a mess. Like, I couldn’t control my emotions,” the reality TV personality said in October 2022. “When the viewers tune in, they will see [that] I was just … I wasn’t myself. Nobody recognized me. I didn’t recognize me.”
When Did Lisa and Lenny Split?
Lenny confirmed in May 2022 that he and Lisa were separating after initially denying split rumors.
“A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” he told Us at the time.
The celebrity surgeon’s public acknowledgment of his new relationship came shortly after Page Sixreported that Lisa and costar Larsa Pippen were spotted confronting Lenny and Mazepa at a Miami club.
In December 2022, Lisa reposted a video of the May confrontation via her Instagram Story. In a statement to Us, Lenny called the footage “a setup,” adding, “My goal is to give Lisa as much space as possible. … She will never miss an opportunity to cast me in a bad light any chance she gets.”
In the clip, the doctor’s friend Vito referred to himself as “officially single.” Lenny then replied, “In a couple months, I might be single too.”
When Vito said he didn’t want to see the married couple split, Lenny quipped, “I do.”
Lenny and Lisa's Feud Over Financial Support
In November 2022, Lisa alleged that her estranged husband hadn’t been adding money to his American Express card, thereby rendering her unable to pay for necessities for their children.
“[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?” she argued in court documents obtained by Us.
Lenny hit back with a filing of his own in January 2023, claiming that Lisa is seeking “excessive temporary support", and noting that he supports the family while the RHOM star “drives luxury vehicles including a Range Rover and a Rolls Royce.”
Where Lenny Stands
In January 2023, Lenny told Us that his children are his priority amid the divorce proceedings.
“Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing,” the father of two said.
The Louisiana State University alum added that his split from Lisa has “not soured” his perspective on marriage in general.
“Sometimes things don’t work out. I’m neither open nor not open to [getting remarried]. I have an open mind with everything,” he said.