Real dough. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein achieved a legal victory in her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Lenny Hochstein.

A judge ruled last week that Lenny, 56, will pay Lisa, 40, $8,000 a month in temporary support, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six.

The plastic surgeon was also ordered to “maintain the status quo” of his financial support for his ex and their two children: son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3. The filing specified that Lenny should pay for his kids’ medical insurance, school tuition, extracurricular activities and summer camp — in addition to $60,000 worth of Lisa’s legal fees. The judge’s decision will be in effect until the former couple reach a new agreement or the court issues a new order.

The Bravolebrities — who tied the knot in October 2009 — announced their split in May 2022.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” Lenny said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, shortly after he was spotted partying with model Katharina Mazepa in Miami.

He continued: “It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Since publicly acknowledging their breakup, the reality TV stars have been less than civil in their divorce proceedings. In November 2022, Lisa claimed that her estranged husband had cut her off financially.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” a legal filing obtained by Us alleged. “[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?”

The doctor hit back with his own claims in January, calling Lisa’s requests for support “excessive” and claiming that his estranged wife “drives luxury vehicles including a Range Rover and a Rolls Royce.”

That same month, Lenny told Us that taking care of his children was his primary concern.

“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he said in January. “Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”

The Russia native added that the contentious divorce hadn’t “soured” his views on romance. “I’m not soured at all. Sometimes things don’t work out,” he told Us, adding that he is neutral about the idea of someday getting remarried.

“I’m neither open nor not open to it,” he explained. “I have an open mind with everything.”

Lisa, for her part, previously opened up about the end of her marriage playing out on season 5 of RHOM, which aired from December 2022 to March.

“I’m dreading [watching the season] ’cause I wasn’t expecting it,” she told Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “Like, I couldn’t control my emotions. … I wanted to tap out so many times, you know? … [But] I signed up for the show. And it is what it is, and he did it to me [while I was filming] the show.”