Taking the high road? Lenny Hochstein revealed how he feels about possibly getting married again amid his messy divorce from Lisa Hochstein.

“Nothing has soured for me. I’m not soured at all,” Lenny, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 12. “Sometimes things don’t work out.”

The plastic surgeon explained that he is neutral about the idea of someday walking down the aisle for a second time. “I’m neither open nor not open to it,” he continued. “I have an open mind with everything.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star’s relationship with Lenny made headlines in May 2022 after the doctor was spotted partying in Florida with Katharina Mazepa. After initially denying reports that he and Lisa, 40, had split, Lenny told Us that the pair were “getting divorced” and he was dating the 27-year-old model from the club.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said in a statement to Us in May 2022. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The estranged couple were married for nearly 13 years — and welcomed son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — before they separated.

In November 2022, the pair’s divorce turned tumultuous after Lisa claimed in court documents that Lenny had restricted her credit card access. The alleged action resulted in the reality star reportedly being unable to “buy diapers and food” for their kids.

Lenny, for his part, previously claimed that his estranged wife made $30,000 per episode of RHOM. He alleged in new court documents filed on Wednesday, January 11, that Lisa has made “excessive temporary support” demands amid their divorce.

Despite all of the drama, however, Lenny told Us on Thursday that he has remained focused on raising their two children. “I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he said. “They are my priority and my everything.”

Lenny added: “Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”

The Russia native revealed that he loves “being around” his kids, but told Us that he doesn’t have “any plans one way or the other” as to whether he’ll have more.