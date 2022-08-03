Not holding back. Katharina Mazepa opened up about why she filed a restraining order against Lisa Hochstein, and she didn’t mince words.

“I have been a victim of cyberbullying, intimidation and harassment from Lisa Hochstein,” the model, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami star, 40. “Lisa denying these claims and calling them ridiculous are unfortunately just another lie and another deceptive tactic to portray herself. My attorneys and myself have evidence to back up every claim I have made in restraining order filing.”

Last week, Us confirmed that Mazepa filed a restraining order against the reality star on July 27, claiming that Lisa has been harassing her since she and Lenny Hochstein went public with their romance.

“Lisa Hochstein is a bully and has acted horrifically towards me since my relationship with Lenny started,” Mazepa continued. “For example, she said to me, ‘Don’t you know who I am?! I have a TV show and I will destroy you.'”

Mazepa went on to accuse Lisa of “making false claims” about her immigration status in an attempt to “bully” her out of the United States.

“Starting over in a country very far away from family is not always easy, but I have worked hard to be here and stay here,” Mazepa told Us. “I got my 10-year green card approved a while ago and have always had proper documentation to live and work in the United States. Regardless of these bullying tactics, I have chosen my home, my man and I am not going to let Lisa Hochstein bully, intimidate or ‘destroy’ me.”

Us previously confirmed in May that the Bravo personality and her husband — who share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 2 — called it quits after 13 years of marriage. The estranged couple had sparked split rumors weeks earlier after Lenny was spotted partying with Mazepa.

The plastic surgeon, 56, denied cheating allegations, claiming that he didn’t start dating his new girlfriend until he and Lisa decided to separate. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get a divorce,” the Russia native told Us at the time.

Lisa, for her part, denied Mazepa’s latest allegations in a statement to Us, saying: “She didn’t have any respect for my life, my children, or my family … why should I have any respect for her attempt at a sob story? I’m not going to waste my time and energy responding to a woman who is a self-proclaimed home-wrecker who does nothing but lie. She’s writing her own version of reality, and I can’t wait for my day in court to showcase the truth.”

The Peacock star previously denied Mazepa’s claims in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday, August 2. “Regarding his girlfriend, I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her ridiculous allegations which everyone knows are untrue,” she said at the time. “While Lenny spends his time and money on a European vacation I’m at home with our children.”

Mazepa’s rep, Louisa Warwick, noted that the Austria native and her boyfriend had just returned from a visit to Europe, where Lenny met his girlfriend’s family for the first time. “Katharina’s family wholeheartedly supports her relationship with Lenny,” Warwick told Us. “We hope this filing will help Katharina move on peacefully with her relationship with Lenny.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews