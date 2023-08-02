Lenny Hochstein‘s proposal to Katharina Mazepa went off without a hitch, but there was one thing that made him a little tense in the moment.

“My plan was to go to a cliff in Ibiza to watch the sunset. I enlisted a close friend to film the event,” Hochstein, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 1. “I was not nervous about the proposal, but I am afraid of heights, so the whole ‘being on the edge of a cliff’ [thing] gave me far more anxiety than the proposal.”

Hochstein and Mazepa, 27, announced their engagement on Saturday, July 29, after more than one year of dating. “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” Mazepa wrote via Instagram, sharing several photos from the couple’s big moment.

After Hochstein got down on one knee, Mazepa leaped into his arms — which he said came as a bit of a shock.

“Having Kat jump on me, which is something she loves to do, was a little unexpected,” he joked to Us. “But it’s her move, so maybe I should have expected it.”

The couple, who are still enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe, then celebrated their latest milestone with “close friends.”

Hochstein and Mazepa went public with their romance in May 2022. The plastic surgeon confirmed their relationship while announcing his split from Lisa Hochstein.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us at the time. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lenny and Lisa, 41, tied the knot in 2009. The former couple share son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3.

The estranged duo are still hammering out the details of their divorce, but Lenny said earlier this year that their messy split hasn’t changed his feelings about marriage.

“Nothing has soured for me. I’m not soured at all,” he exclusively told Us in January. “Sometimes things don’t work out.”

When asked whether he would get married again, Lenny said that he was feeling neutral about the possibility at the time. “I’m neither open nor not open to it,” he explained. “I have an open mind with everything.”

Lisa, for her part, didn’t mince words when sharing her thoughts on Lenny’s engagement. “Congrats to my current husband and mistress on their engagement,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday after the news broke.

Lenny, meanwhile, told Us he wasn’t bothered by his estranged wife’s comments. “Lisa will never miss an opportunity to play the victim so her response was expected,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s not something I spend any time worrying about.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson