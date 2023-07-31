Bethenny Frankel is coming in hot with her Housewives takes after Lenny Hochstein proposed to his girlfriend while still legally married to estranged wife Lisa Hochstein.

“Seeing pictures of Lenny Hochstein getting engaged is like being on the checkout line and seeing that bargain basket bin of, like, 75 cent and three dollar things where you might find something but usually don’t,” Frankel, 52, said in a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, July 30, adding the hashtags “#housewives #engaged #savage” in the caption.

Frankel asserted that she’s “Team Lisa Hochstein all day,” adding, “People named Lenny Hochstein and their engagements aren’t sexy. … When [Lisa] and her hot guy get engaged, I’ll actually watch the entire post.”

News broke on Saturday, July 29, that Lenny, 57, is engaged to Katharina Mazepa. “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever,” Mazepa, 27, wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the romantic moment in Ibiza, Spain.

Lenny’s mother, Marina Hochstein, celebrated the couple’s milestone in the comments section. “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage,” she wrote. “Good luck, congratulations ❤️.”

Lisa quickly weighed in on the engagement — and her mother-in-law’s response — via her Instagram Story, writing, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement.”

She added: “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting.”

Lisa and Lenny tied the knot in October 2009 and share children Logan, 7, and Elle, 3. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that the Real Housewives of Miami couple had split — and their divorce has remained contentious ever since.

When the pair’s separation made headlines, Lenny denied having an affair with Mazepa. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he claimed in a statement to Us. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa later filed a restraining order against Lisa, accusing the reality star of bullying and harassment. “The truth is I am not a homewrecker, I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa,” Mazepa told Us in July 2022.

Earlier this year, Lenny hinted that he wasn’t deterred from getting married again despite his divorce. “Sometimes things don’t work out,” he told Us in January. “I’m neither open nor not open to it. I have an open mind with everything.”

He went on to assert that his children’s happiness is his first “priority,” countering Lisa’s claims that he’s cut her off financially and left her unable to provide for the kids amid their legal battle.

“Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing,” he told Us.

As Lenny celebrated his engagement to Mazepa, Lisa’s boyfriend, Jody Glidden, spoiled her on her birthday. “Most incredible romantic dinner with this amazing man,” she gushed via Instagram on Saturday after enjoying a night out in Italy.