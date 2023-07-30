Lisa Hochstein blissfully celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Jody Glidden before finding out that her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, had gotten engaged.

“Most incredible romantic dinner with this amazing man,” Lisa, 41, gushed via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 29, sharing a snap of the pair at the Ristorante Mistral in Italy.

In the photo, the Real Housewives of Miami star — who turned 41 on Monday, July 24 — cuddled Glidden, 49, while posing by their oceanfront table.

Glidden, who has been dating Lisa since February, reposted the pic onto his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday baby,” he wrote, adding a background song — Sade’s “Paradise” — to the post, in which the Nigeria native sang, “I’m yours, you’re mine.”

Six hours later, Lisa learned that Lenny, 57, had proposed to girlfriend Katharina Mazepa. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa wrote via her Instagram Story.

The plastic surgeon proposed to the Mazepa, 27, during a getaway to Ibiza, Spain — and his mother, Marina Hochstein, was ecstatic about the news.

“I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage,” Marina commented on Lenny and Mazepa’s joint Instagram announcement. “Good luck, congratulations ❤️.”

Lisa, who coparents two children with Lenny, saw Marina’s note as a subtle dig at her. “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother. How disgusting,” she added on Saturday.

Lisa and Lenny — who share son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3 — got married in October 2009. Nearly 13 years later, Lisa accused Lenny of infidelity with Mazepa.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny told Us Weekly in a May 2022 statement, denying speculation he had an affair before ending his marriage. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa, for her part, even claimed that Lisa had cyberbullied her by continuing to perpetuate that she was a “mistress” on social media. Us broke the news in July 2022 that the model, who denied the cheating claims, filed a restraining order against Lisa.

Lisa and Lenny’s divorce — which played out on season 5 of RHOM — got messier when she claimed in November 2022 that Lenny financially cut her off, leaving her unable to purchase food and diapers for Logan and Elle. Lenny fervently denied the claims.

“I just want to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he told Us in January. “They are my priority and my everything. Whatever happens, I want to make sure they have a great life and are taken care of and want for nothing.”